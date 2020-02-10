Here's a list of the winners at the 2020 Oscars

/ Source: TODAY
By TODAY
Oscar night has finally arrived! The 92nd Academy Awards are underway at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center.
We're keeping track of the winners throughout the night. The winner in each category is in bold with asterisks. Check back often for updates!
Best Picture
- "Ford v Ferrari"
- "The Irishman"
- "Jojo Rabbit"
- "Joker"
- "Little Women"
- "Marriage Story"
- "1917"
- "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"
- "Parasite"
Actor in a Leading Role
- Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"
- Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"
- Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"
- Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"
- Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"
Actress in a Leading Role
- Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"
- Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"
- Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women"
- Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"
- Renee Zellweger, "Judy"
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"
- Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"
- Al Pacino, "The Irishman"
- Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"
- **Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"
- **Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"
- Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit"
- Florence Pugh, "Little Women"
- Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"
Directing
- Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"
- Todd Phillips, "Joker"
- Sam Mendes, "1917"
- Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"
- Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite"
Original Screenplay
- Rian Johnson, "Knives Out"
- Noah Baumbach, "Marriage Story"
- Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, "1917"
- Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"
- **Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won, "Parasite"
Adapted Screenplay
- Steven Zaillian, "The Irishman"
- **Taika Waititi, "Jojo Rabbit"
- Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, "Joker"
- Greta Gerwig, "Little Women"
- Anthony McCarten, "The Two Popes"
Animated Feature Film
- "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"
- "I Lost My Body"
- "Klaus"
- "Missing Link"
- **"Toy Story 4"
Original Song
- "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away," from "Toy Story 4"
- "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," from "Rocketman"
- "I'm Standing With You," from "Breakthrough"
- "Into the Unknown," from "Frozen 2"
- "Stand Up," from "Harriet"
Original Score
- "Joker"
- "Little Women"
- "Marriage Story"
- "1917"
- "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
Best International Feature Film
- "Corpus Christi"
- "Honeyland"
- "Les Miserables"
- "Pain and Glory"
- "Parasite"
Documentary (Feature)
- **"American Factory"
- "The Cave"
- "The Edge of Democracy"
- "For Sama"
- "Honeyland"
Documentary (Short Subject)
- "In the Absence"
- **"Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You're a Girl)"
- "Life Overtakes Me"
- "St. Louis Superman"
- "Walk Run Cha-Cha"
Short Film (Live Action)
- "Brotherhood"
- "Nefta Football Club"
- **"The Neighbors' Window"
- "Saria"
- "A Sister"
Short Film (Animated)
- "Dcera (Daughter)"
- **"Hair Love"
- "Kitbull"
- "Memorable"
- "Sister"
Production Design
- "The Irishman"
- "Jojo Rabbit"
- "1917"
- **"Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"
- "Parasite"
Cinematography
- "The Irishman"
- "Joker"
- "The Lighthouse"
- "1917"
- "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"
Film Editing
- "Ford v Ferrari"
- "The Irishman"
- "Jojo Rabbit"
- "Joker"
- "Parasite"
Visual Effects
- "Avengers: Endgame"
- "The Irishman"
- "The Lion King"
- "1917"
- "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
Sound Editing
- "Ford v Ferrari"
- "Joker"
- "1917"
- "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"
- "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
Sound Mixing
- "Ad Astra"
- "Ford v Ferrari"
- "Joker"
- "1917"
- "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"
Costume Design
- "The Irishman"
- "Jojo Rabbit"
- "Joker"
- **"Little Women"
- "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"
Makeup and Hairstyling
- "Bombshell"
- "Joker"
- "Judy"
- "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"
- "1917"