Here's a list of the winners at the 2020 Oscars

Oscar night has finally arrived! The 92nd Academy Awards are underway at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center.

We're keeping track of the winners throughout the night. The winner in each category is in bold with asterisks. Check back often for updates!

Best Picture

  • "Ford v Ferrari"
  • "The Irishman"
  • "Jojo Rabbit"
  • "Joker"
  • "Little Women"
  • "Marriage Story"
  • "1917"
  • "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"
  • "Parasite"
Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood." Sony Pictures

Actor in a Leading Role

  • Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"
  • Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"
  • Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"
  • Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"

Actress in a Leading Role

  • Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"
  • Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"
  • Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women"
  • Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"
  • Renee Zellweger, "Judy"
Joaquin Phoenix in "Joker." Warner Bros.

Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"
  • Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"
  • Al Pacino, "The Irishman"
  • Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"
  • **Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"
  • **Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"
  • Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit"
  • Florence Pugh, "Little Women"
  • Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"
Renée Zellweger in "Judy." Path? Productions

Directing

  • Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"
  • Todd Phillips, "Joker"
  • Sam Mendes, "1917"
  • Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"
  • Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite"

Original Screenplay

  • Rian Johnson, "Knives Out"
  • Noah Baumbach, "Marriage Story"
  • Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, "1917"
  • Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"
  • **Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won, "Parasite"

Adapted Screenplay

  • Steven Zaillian, "The Irishman"
  • **Taika Waititi, "Jojo Rabbit"
  • Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, "Joker"
  • Greta Gerwig, "Little Women"
  • Anthony McCarten, "The Two Popes"

Animated Feature Film

  • "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"
  • "I Lost My Body"
  • "Klaus"
  • "Missing Link"
  • **"Toy Story 4"

Original Song

  • "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away," from "Toy Story 4"
  • "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," from "Rocketman"
  • "I'm Standing With You," from "Breakthrough"
  • "Into the Unknown," from "Frozen 2"
  • "Stand Up," from "Harriet"

Original Score

  • "Joker"
  • "Little Women"
  • "Marriage Story"
  • "1917"
  • "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in "Marriage Story." Netflix

Best International Feature Film

  • "Corpus Christi"
  • "Honeyland"
  • "Les Miserables"
  • "Pain and Glory"
  • "Parasite"

Documentary (Feature)

  • **"American Factory"
  • "The Cave"
  • "The Edge of Democracy"
  • "For Sama"
  • "Honeyland"

Documentary (Short Subject)

  • "In the Absence"
  • **"Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You're a Girl)"
  • "Life Overtakes Me"
  • "St. Louis Superman"
  • "Walk Run Cha-Cha"

Short Film (Live Action)

  • "Brotherhood"
  • "Nefta Football Club"
  • **"The Neighbors' Window"
  • "Saria"
  • "A Sister"

Short Film (Animated)

  • "Dcera (Daughter)"
  • **"Hair Love"
  • "Kitbull"
  • "Memorable"
  • "Sister"

Production Design

  • "The Irishman"
  • "Jojo Rabbit"
  • "1917"
  • **"Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"
  • "Parasite"

Cinematography

  • "The Irishman"
  • "Joker"
  • "The Lighthouse"
  • "1917"
  • "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Film Editing

  • "Ford v Ferrari"
  • "The Irishman"
  • "Jojo Rabbit"
  • "Joker"
  • "Parasite"

Visual Effects

  • "Avengers: Endgame"
  • "The Irishman"
  • "The Lion King"
  • "1917"
  • "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Sound Editing

  • "Ford v Ferrari"
  • "Joker"
  • "1917"
  • "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"
  • "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Sound Mixing

  • "Ad Astra"
  • "Ford v Ferrari"
  • "Joker"
  • "1917"
  • "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Costume Design

  • "The Irishman"
  • "Jojo Rabbit"
  • "Joker"
  • **"Little Women"
  • "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • "Bombshell"
  • "Joker"
  • "Judy"
  • "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"
  • "1917"
TODAY