Here's a list of the winners at the 2020 Oscars

Oscar night has finally arrived! The 92nd Academy Awards are underway at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center.

We're keeping track of the winners throughout the night. The winner in each category is in bold with asterisks. Check back often for updates!

Best Picture

"Ford v Ferrari"

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"Marriage Story"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

"Parasite"

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood." Sony Pictures

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"

Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"

Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"

Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"

Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women"

Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"

Renee Zellweger, "Judy"

Joaquin Phoenix in "Joker." Warner Bros.

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"

Al Pacino, "The Irishman"

Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"

**Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"

**Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"

Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit"

Florence Pugh, "Little Women"

Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"

Renée Zellweger in "Judy." Path? Productions

Directing

Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"

Todd Phillips, "Joker"

Sam Mendes, "1917"

Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite"

Original Screenplay

Rian Johnson, "Knives Out"

Noah Baumbach, "Marriage Story"

Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, "1917"

Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

**Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won, "Parasite"

Adapted Screenplay

Steven Zaillian, "The Irishman"

**Taika Waititi, "Jojo Rabbit"

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, "Joker"

Greta Gerwig, "Little Women"

Anthony McCarten, "The Two Popes"

Animated Feature Film

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

"I Lost My Body"

"Klaus"

"Missing Link"

**"Toy Story 4"

Original Song

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away," from "Toy Story 4"

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," from "Rocketman"

"I'm Standing With You," from "Breakthrough"

"Into the Unknown," from "Frozen 2"

"Stand Up," from "Harriet"

Original Score

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"Marriage Story"

"1917"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in "Marriage Story." Netflix

Best International Feature Film

"Corpus Christi"

"Honeyland"

"Les Miserables"

"Pain and Glory"

"Parasite"

Documentary (Feature)

**"American Factory"

"The Cave"

"The Edge of Democracy"

"For Sama"

"Honeyland"

Documentary (Short Subject)

"In the Absence"

**"Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You're a Girl)"

"Life Overtakes Me"

"St. Louis Superman"

"Walk Run Cha-Cha"

Short Film (Live Action)

"Brotherhood"

"Nefta Football Club"

**"The Neighbors' Window"

"Saria"

"A Sister"

Short Film (Animated)

"Dcera (Daughter)"

**"Hair Love"

"Kitbull"

"Memorable"

"Sister"

Production Design

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"1917"

**"Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

"Parasite"

Cinematography

"The Irishman"

"Joker"

"The Lighthouse"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Film Editing

"Ford v Ferrari"

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Parasite"

Visual Effects

"Avengers: Endgame"

"The Irishman"

"The Lion King"

"1917"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Sound Editing

"Ford v Ferrari"

"Joker"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Sound Mixing

"Ad Astra"

"Ford v Ferrari"

"Joker"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Costume Design

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

**"Little Women"

"Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Makeup and Hairstyling