Elton John takes TODAY behind-the-scenes of his annual Oscars party. How to tune in

Elton John is taking fans behind-the-scenes of one of Hollywood's hottest parties.

John and his husband, David Furnish, will take over TODAY's Instagram account starting around 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT on March 10 for their annual Oscars viewing party in Los Angeles.

The couple will document their get-ready process and follow them throughout the night. Highlights will include their experience on the red carpet, moments at their annual Hollywood watch party and potentially, highlights from the celebrity dance floor.

John and Furnish will host their Academy Awards viewing party Sunday night, an annual event benefitting the Elton John AIDS Foundation, alongside Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka. The event, which will feature a musical performance by Gabriels, is star-studded.

Celebrities including Donatella Versace, Brooke Shields, Emma Watson and Maggie Rogers attended last year's party.

Founded in 1992, the Elton John AIDS Foundation operates with a mission of playing a part in the fight to end the AIDS epidemic. The organization focuses on reaching communities most at-risk for contracting HIV, including youth and LGBTQ+ populations.

The 2024 event marks the foundation's 32nd annual Oscars viewing party.