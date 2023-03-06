E.L. James, author of the bestselling "Fifty Shades of Grey" trilogy, is returning with a new installment in her next romance series, which swaps out the billionaires for aristocrats and the boardroom for the Balkans and British castles.

"The Missus," announced on March 6, is the followup to James' 2019 novel "The Mister." The first book is about Maxim Trevelyan's reluctant ascension to accepting his family seat as the Earl of Trevethick. He falls for Alessia Demachi, a member of his staff ... and, by the end of the book, is force to marry her.

The official summary of "The Missus" reads, "Alessia Demachi has defied and outwitted kidnappers and traffickers, and won the heart of the man she loves, but can she make this marriage work? Confronted by Maxim’s lurid past, his forbidding family, and the looks and whispers of London’s elite, will she ever be seen as Maxim’s countess – or will she always be his former cleaner?"

"The Missus," out on June 6, is the next chapter in their Cinderella story.

For a glimpse of the new novel, read an exclusive excerpt of the novel below. Heads up: It's steamy! But what else would you expect from an E.L. James novel?

Read an exclusive excerpt of 'The Missus' by E.L. James

I switch off the shower, resentful and bewildered by the situation I’ve found myself in —and by the large puddle of water I’ve left on the bathroom floor. It does not speak well of Albanian plumbing. I snatch a towel and quickly dry myself, then drag on my clothes and open the door.

Alessia is standing outside, brandishing what looks like a high-tech shower-cleaning mop. I laugh, surprised and pleased to see her, and I’m transported back to a time when she was in my flat, wearing her frightful nylon housecoat, and I was surreptitiously watching her … and falling in love.

She grins and places her fingers against her lips.

“Does he know you’re here?” I whisper.

She shakes her head, places her hand squarely on my chest and pushes me back into the bathroom. She drops the mop and promptly locks the door.

“Alessia,” I warn, but she cups my face and pulls my lips to hers. Her kiss is soft and sweet but demanding—surprisingly demanding. As her tongue finds mine, she presses her body against mine, and I close my eyes and wrap my arms around her, delighting in her kiss. Her fingers slide into my wet hair, and her lips become more insistent as she tugs. It’s a wake-up call to my impatient dick.

Hell. We’re going to f--k.

In an Albanian bathroom with poor plumbing.

I pull away so we can catch our breath, and Alessia’s eyes are dark and full of promise but also uncertainty.

“What is it?” I ask.

She shakes her head.

“No.” I clasp her face and gaze into her eyes. “God, as much as I want you, we’re not f---ing in this bathroom. Your parents aren’t far away, and I don’t have a condom. Now tell me, what’s wrong? Is it the wedding?”