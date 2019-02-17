Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 17, 2019, 4:34 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

Dylan Dreyer knows the importance of family, and this weekend she and her sister-in-law went out of their way to arrange a family get-together with her brother, James, that was “three months in the making.”

The NBC News meteorologist pulled off an epic surprise by showing up with her family on her brother’s family vacation in Oregon without him having so much as a clue!

On Saturday Dreyer posted a happy, smiling group selfie to Instagram, showing her family reunited in the winter resort town of Sunriver.

“A surprise 3 months in the making!!!” she captioned the photo. “I haven’t seen my brother and his family in nearly 2 years but my sister-in-law and I planned the ultimate surprise…showing up unexpected on their Oregon vacation!!” Dreyer added the hashtags #maketimeforfamily #gocalgo #happybirthdayjame to her post.

The group looked ready for some winter fun! Plenty of fans also noticed Dylan’s husband Brian Fichera and two year-old son Calvin’s choice of snow hats (the trio loves the New England Patriots fans).

“Love the Pats hats,” one follower wrote. “Go Pats go!”

In 2017, the family reunited for Calvin’s baptism, and Dylan shared photos from that special occasion with TODAY viewers.

Dreyer’s brother, Mike, an Air Force veteran, plays baseball with the Wounded Warriors amputee team and Dylan proudly covered his journey of playing in the tournament with his heroes and realizing his dream to play ball again after losing his right leg.

It looks like Dylan and her family will be getting up to some fun in the snow and lots of quality family time this weekend. We’re sure she’ll also be inspiring viewers to “pop up” on their own family members in the coming months, reminding us that no matter the distance, family really does come first!