Dwyane Wade's son writes heartfelt post supporting sister and 'best friend' Zaya

Dwyane Wade's 18-year-old son, Zaire Wade, posted an emotional tribute to his younger sister Zaya Wade on Wednesday, one day after it was announced that she is transgender.

The heartfelt post came after Dwyane shared Tuesday on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that his 12-year-old child, formerly known as Zion, will from now on be using female pronouns and going by the name Zaya.

Zaire took to Instagram to publicly announce his support of his sister, posting a pair of adorable throwback pics of the sibling duo.

"Man, I remember bugging my mom as a kid telling her I wanted a brother so bad," the high school basketball star wrote. "I was the only child looking for company and someone to look after and take care of.

"I have been blessed to have my best friend, Zaya with me for 12 years," he continued. "We did everything together...we fought, we played, we laughed and we cried. But the one thing we never did was leave each other behind...

"I’ve told you that I would lay my life down to make sure you are ten toes down and happy on this earth. I don’t care what they think Z, you are my best friend and I love you kid, and if it means anything, just know there’s no love lost on this side."

Many people took to the comment section to support the family.

"Unconditional love. This is powerful my brother," wrote one person.

Another added, "This is what unconditional love looks like."

This isn't the first time Zaire has publicly supported his sibling and the LGBTQ community.

Back in April 2019, when Zaya attended the Miami Beach LGBTQ Pride march with her stepmother, Gabrielle Union, Zaire posted on social media, “Love you," adding, "no matter what.”