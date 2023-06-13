Dwyane Wade clarifies wife Gabrielle Union’s comments they split everything 50/50

Dwyane Wade is clarifying the comments his wife, Gabrielle Union, recently made about them splitting everything 50/50.

In a May interview with Bloomberg Originals, Union said, “It’s weird to say I’m head of household because in this household, we split everything 50/50.

“But in the other households that each of us has to support, it puts this — there’s always like this gorilla on your back, that’s like, ‘You better work! You better work! You want to sleep in? (Then) somebody might not eat.’ And it’s hard,” she added.

While appearing on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast hosted by Shannon Sharpe, Wade said he understood why fans were confused when Union said they split everything.

However, the former NBA star noted that his wife is an accomplished actor and "independent" woman who also likes to contribute to the relationship.

In fact, he said there are probably three things in their lives that they go 50/50 on, including their 4-year-old daughter, Kaavia.

"Everything else, I’m 1,000% and she’s 1,000%," he said of their other responsibilities, which include taking care of their family members.

“Let's say I have 20 to 50 responsibilities and my wife has 20 to 50 responsibilities and when I say that, that means she has her mother, she has her sisters, she has her dad, she has a lot of things she’s responsible for,” Wade said. “You know what she does? She pays 100% of that. You know what I do? I pay 100% of my life.”

Wade explained that their 50/50 agreement actually came about when Union objected to her husband referring to their former home in Miami as his own.

“I said something about it being my house that I paid for. My wife looked at me and she was like, ‘You will never say that to me again when it’s something that we share,'" Wade recalled. “And so, my wife was like, 'When we move to LA, I got half on it. You will never say "my house" again.' She said, 'You can say that in the arena!’"

Wade also talked about Union signing a prenup in their marriage and why it was important to get those documents drawn up.

“I told her the same way, ‘I’ll sign a prenup too. You’re a millionaire. You got money. You work hard for yourself,'" he said.

Wade and Union have been married since 2014. Karwai Tang / WireImage

“But, what I don’t want to do is if she decides to move on from me, she got $200 and I got $10 because I’ve been spending all my money on all these dance recitals, all these games, all these trips, everything,” he said.

Fans said online that they agreed with Wade's comments.

"I respect this 10000%. If this how they stay happy and feel equal in the relationship, do it. Good for them!" one person said.

Another added, "At the end of the day whatever they do in their marriage is their business. I respect D WADE and Gabrielle and they look so happy. Much Love."