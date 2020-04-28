'Duck Dynasty' stars speak out about drive-by shooting on their property

Members of the "Duck Dynasty" family are thanking fans for their support after a drive-by shooting on their Louisiana property last week.

“hi, yes the news is true if you’ve seen it. We had someone shoot at our property,” Sadie Robertson, 22, who starred in the A&E series along with several family members from 2012 to 2017, wrote on Instagram. “Just wanted to say we are all okay. It shook us all up of course, but we are just so thankful everyone in our family is okay.”

Mary Kate Robertson, who married Sadie’s brother John Luke in 2015, also revealed that the attacker shot directly into their house while they were home with their baby, but that no one was hurt.

“We had a scary situation as someone shot into our home Friday and at our family’s home as well,” she wrote on Instagram. “John Luke, John Shepherd, and I were all home and we are just so thankful for the Lord keeping us safe.”

Daniel King, Jr. was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault following the shooting, according to a Facebook statement from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The shooter reportedly shot repeatedly from a truck, aiming at multiple residences on the estate of Sadie’s parents, Willie and Korie Robertson, in West Monroe.

"We were pretty shook up," Willie Robertson, 48, told a local newspaper, the Monroe News-Star. "It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property."

No one was hurt in the shooting, police said. Korie Robertson, 46, shared her gratitude in an Instagram post on Monday.

“It was scary and dangerously close, but thanks to God no one was hurt 🙌🏻 AND today we got to participate in a drive-by birthday celebration! Crazy how life works!” she wrote. “We honked our horns and made signs. We are alive and well, and not taking this day for granted!”