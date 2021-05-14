Drew Barrymore reveals the most romantic thing a guy has ever done for her

The way to Drew Barrymore’s heart may be a rocking drumbeat!

When a fan asked Barrymore about the most romantic thing a man ever did for her, she explained that it involved learning a new musical skill.

"I had to play Meg White in The White Stripes with Jimmy Fallon on 'Saturday Night Live.' I happened to be dating this drummer for several years, Fabrizio Moretti of The Strokes,” she revealed on "Entertainment Tonight." “And so he taught me how to play the famous song (‘Seven Nation Army’) and do the beat. He taught me all week long in anticipation of the show.

Barrymore and Moretti dated in the early 2000s. KMazur / WireImage

“That, I thought was really romantic, to get to learn a skill set that I didn't really have,” she recalled.

The actor and talk show host, 46, shared this sweet memory about Moretti during the latest episode of “Dear Drew,” her weekly ET segment in which she answers viewers’ questions on dating and more.

Another fan asked by Barrymore whether she believes in love at first sight.

"I don't know what it is, but I do believe that we are drawn to certain people," she said. "I do think it's hard in the dating app world — because I tend to kind of be more personality first and looks second — but there's no doubt that we are weak in the knees upon pupils landing on another person."

"I do believe that we are drawn to certain people," Barrymore said of love at first sight. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Barrymore was previously married to art consultant Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016, and they share two daughters, Olive and Frankie. She was also briefly married to Jeremy Thomas in 1994 and to comedian Tom Green from 2001 to 2002.

She has no plans to tie the knot again, as she told People last year.

"I never want to be entwined with someone like that again ever," she said. "You break up, you move on. You get divorced, and it’s just so different. I love that we are trying to hold on to an institution that (started) when the closest person to you for companionship was a three-day horse ride away and your life span was 30 years."

She added, "It doesn't mean that maybe I wouldn't like to meet someone, especially when my kids go off to college. Or a year from now, I could be totally in love. I'm open to it; I'm not seeking it. My cup runneth over. I have so much love in my life."