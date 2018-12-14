Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Lady Mary and the Crawley family are back!

The first teaser trailer for next year's "Downton Abbey" movie that was released on Friday doesn't show any of the cast, but does welcome back fans of the British costume drama with a foreboding look at the Crawley's castle while setting the scene for the drama about an aristocratic family and its servants living in the fictional country estate of Downton Abbey in early 20th century England.

The teaser, which features an updated version of the show's theme, borrows from the series' opening with a look at the inside of the home, followed by some gorgeous views of the castle's exterior.

Servants are getting ready and invitations are being prepared as "Downton Abbey" fans are "cordially invited" to renew their love affair with the original cast.

Everyone's favorite post-Edwardian story got the green light this past summer to become a film that will be released on Sept. 20, 2019, four years after the show ended its run on PBS. No plot details have been released yet.

The anticipation has been building ever since actress Michelle Dockery, who plays Lady Mary, posted a shot from the set on Instagram in September.

TODAY's Keir Simmons also got a sneak peek during the filming last month as the show that won 15 Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes during its six-season run makes the transition to the big screen.

"It's exciting for everybody,'' Dockery told him. "Mostly we're just really happy to see each other."

"I'd love to say that we all came back because we liked each other and enjoyed doing the show. They're all lying, it's about the money,'' joked actor Hugh Bonneville, who plays Robert Crawley.

The movie is being directed by Brian Percival, whose films credits include "The Book Thief" and "About a Girl." He's also helmed six episodes of "Downton Abbey," including the pilot.