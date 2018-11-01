Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Not since Matthew Crawley dropped down to one knee and popped the question to Lady Mary during season two of the upstairs-downstairs drama have "Downton Abbey" fans had this much reason to be gleefully excited.

That's because — unlike poor Matthew — "Downton Abbey" will soon be back!

Earlier this summer, we got the good news that a movie version of everyone's favorite post-Edwardian story got the go-ahead. And now we know that filming is officially underway.

On Monday, actress Michelle Dockery (aka Lady Mary herself) shared the very first photo from the set.

"And...we're off!" she captioned the black-and-white still taken from one of the camera monitors.

While the scene unfolding in the background of the shot remained blurred, the star front and center was a simple clapboard with "Downton Abbey" printed across the top, and "scene 1" and "take 1" written below.

Not all the famous faces from the production were set for the first day of filming.

For instance, the lord of the manor, Hugh Bonneville, and Allen Leech (Tom Branson) were busy elsewhere.

Bonneville shared a shot from their off-screen adventure as they took in a production of "God of Carnage" at Theatre Royal Bath, starring their "Downton" pal and the Countess of Grantham, Elizabeth McGovern.

Just last week, it was McGovern who took to Twitter to offer an update about "Downton Abbey's" highly anticipated return.

"The Movie. The Readthrough. This morning," she wrote. "As if we never stopped!"

Maggie Smith as the Dowager Countess on "Downton Abbey." PBS

That will have to tide fans over until the next glimpse from the set — which we can only hope features "Downton's" true grande dame, the Dowager Countess, Maggie Smith.