Donna Kelce got a hero's welcome on her flight home from the Super Bowl.

After watching the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Mama Kelce departed Las Vegas on a Southwest Airlines flight, and was showered with love from her fellow passengers.

Kelce's younger son, Travis Kelce, is a tight end for the Chiefs. Her older son, Jason Kelce, is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

In a video posted to the airline's Instagram page, a crew member makes an announcement over the loud speaker revealing that Kelce is on the flight.

“You’re on a very special flight. We are carrying a VIP this afternoon. Mama Kelce is on board, everybody,” he says in the clip.

Almost immediately, Kelce's fellow passengers erupt into cheers and applause. Kelce raises her arm, as if to acknowledge her VIP status.

The crew member then proceeds to offer his well wishes to one of football's favorite moms.

"Congratulations to her and her family and all the team over at the Chiefs. Well done, very proud," he says.

Before ending his message, the crew member has a bit of fun and encourages the passengers to break out into song.

“And also I have one thing to say and apparently, I’ve got to say, ‘You’ve got to fight for your right...” he says, quoting the lyrics of the Beastie Boys song her son Travis Kelce often sings.

The flight, including Kelce, continues the lyrics and shouts, “To partayyyy.”

Kelce then treats the crowd to a friendly wave before the video ends.

In a statement to TODAY.com a Southwest Airlines representative reacted to Kelce’s appearance on the flight and worked in a subtle reference to a few Taylor Swift songs.

“Mama Kelce knows Southwest all too well! We’ve had the pleasure of welcoming her onboard a few times recently and loved getting to celebrate the big win on her flight from Vegas,” the statement reads. “Our customers choose to fly Southwest for many reasons in their lives — some big and some small. This was obviously a big one for her and we kinda think she belongs with us.”

The airline wrote the following caption on Instagram: "We flew the MVP (Most Valuable Parent) home from The Big Game."

Social media users were amused with the sweet moment and shared their reactions in the comments.

"I respect that she stays grounded," one wrote.

"I like her more for flying commercial," another wrote.

Another penned the following comment: "This woman does not need to fly southwest, but she does anyway. Down to earth queen! No wonder her sons are so grounded."