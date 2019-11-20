Dolly Parton spent Wednesday morning making dreams come true on TODAY.

First, the country music superstar jammed out to her single “Jolene” with TODAY co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb in Studio 1A, and then she spread the love all the way to the show's control room.

The TODAY control room wigged out over Dolly Parton Wednesday. TODAY

During her segment on the show, Parton got a peek at a roomful of admirers working hard behind the scenes, all donning their very own bright blond Dolly wigs. So, she decided to get a closer look at those folks afterward!

That’s when she met her No. 1 fan, TODAY production assistant Harvey Creasey!

Hello, Dolly! TODAY

Creasey looked so happy he could cry when the iconic singer-songwriter walked right up to him.

“I can’t believe this,” he said as he got a hug from the 73-year-old, who called him “a good boy.”

THAT was the CUTEST thing I've seen on the show. My face hurts from smiling! It was worth being late for work!! — Zulayca Vega-Birchal (@Valentinaberry) November 20, 2019

After admiring his wig, Parton also told him, “I’ve got a dress for you, too, if you’d like it.”

While Creasey didn’t take her up on that offer, he did take a moment to let what just happened sink in later.

“I was looking at the monitor and saw her come in right behind me, and that’s when my heart just kind of stopped for a second,” he explained to TODAY editor Brooke Sassman. “I’ve been a Dolly fan for probably as long as I’ve been listening to music, which has been a really long time.”

The Virginia native, who lists Parton’s hit “The Grass Is Blue” as his very favorite song, said she reminds him of home and family.

“Her voice is iconic for millions and millions of people, but it’s so special to me — always has been,” he said. "I think she’s a once-in-a-lifetime talent, and I think she really does a lot of good beyond music."

That @TODAYshow show control room @DollyParton moment was GOLDEN and so fun! What a sweet memory for that PA and his fam in Virginia! pic.twitter.com/03dBDTqadO — WXII Meredith Stutz (@WXIIMeredith) November 20, 2019

Creasey inherited his love of all things Dolly from his grandmother and parents, and the message he got from his mom moments after the unexpected meet-and-greet really proves that point.

“My mom texted me, ‘I will always love you,’” he said, both quoting his mother and referencing a famous Parton song title. “I teared up a little bit.”

That would be a fitting reaction to a Dolly-filled day for any fan!