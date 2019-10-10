Oh, Dolly, we'll always love you!

To celebrate 50 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry, country music legend Dolly Parton will perform her greatest hits as part of a television special on NBC this fall. “Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Grand Ole Opry” airs Nov. 26 from 9-11 p.m. ET.

Parton has come a long way since her induction into the famed music hall back in 1969. She’s had 26 songs hit No. 1 on the Billboard country charts — a record for a female artist — and has eight Grammys.

Dolly Parton performs during her first appearance as a Grand Ole Opry member, in 1969. She's celebrating 50 years of membership this fall. Les Leverett / Grand Ole Opry

In the November special, Parton will be joined by Dierks Bentley, Emmylou Harris, Chris Janson, Toby Keith, Lady Antebellum, Margo Price, Hank Williams Jr. and others, who will celebrate her career and perform.

“I’m so thrilled to be celebrating my 50-year anniversary with the Grand Ole Opry,” Parton said in a statement. “I’m also excited that NBC wanted to share in this milestone with me. Together we hope to entertain a broader audience on what the Grand Ole Opry is and what it means to me.

“We have some special treats, surprises and great performances by some very talented artists and I’m looking so forward to sharing it with you.”

As part of the Grand Ole Opry's current weeklong celebration of the superstar, she will perform to sold-out audiences in Nashville this weekend on the famous stage.

“They call it the ‘Mother Church’ because the old Ryman was a church, but it’s sacred to me, wherever it goes — the church of my heart,” Parton is quoted as saying on the Grand Old Opry's website. “For me, the Opry is like the song ‘New York, New York’ — if you can make it there, you can make it anywhere.”

Aside from her NBC special, Parton is an executive producer on the Netflix anthology series "Heartstrings," premiering this November. Each of the eight episodes will feature a famed Parton song and a related story.