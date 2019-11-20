Watch Hoda and Savannah attempt to sing 'Jolene' — in front of Dolly Parton!

This is a big week for Dolly Parton fans who just can’t get enough of the queen of country music.

On Friday, Netflix will debut her highly anticipated anthology series, “Dolly Parton's Heartstrings,” launching with a story based on the hit single “Jolene.” But there’s no need to wait until the end of the week to get the fun started.

Parton stopped by TODAY Wednesday and helped Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb get into the groove ahead of the premiere!

Dolly Parton paid a visit to see Savannah Guthrie and Hoda "Dolly" Kotb. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Just days ago, Parton and Julianne Hough, the leading lady who’ll bring Jolene to life, issued the #JoleneChallenge on social media, asking admirers to belt out their best rendition of the ballad. So, in honor of Parton, our own leading ladies grabbed a wig and a guitar and gave it a try.

Only one more week until "Heartstrings" is here ❤️ Share your best version of "Jolene" now using the hashtag #JoleneChallenge and watch "Heartstrings" November 22 on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/h0Ym8ZZwBW — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 16, 2019

The result? Halfway through the chorus, the superstar singer-songwriter sweetly said, “I think you girls are behind. You better stick to hostin’.”

Savannah and Hoda laughing at their own performance of "Jolene." Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Plenty of laughter later, they took that review in stride. After all, it isn't as though just anyone can be Dolly Parton.

But a glance into our control room proved that everyone can certainly try.

The TODAY control room said "Hello, Dolly" in a big way. TODAY

Dolly mania is nothing new, but it is ramping up thanks to “Heartstrings,” as the series promises to give devoted fans a new way to appreciate her classic songs.

“I’ve always thought my songs told stories, and ever since I was young, I thought I would love to see my songs on the screen as movies,” Parton explained.

And now that it’s becoming a reality on the small screen, and the beloved country crooner couldn’t be happier about it.

“Now Netflix went for it,” she said of the vignettes. “I’m in a few of them, and I introduce them all and narrate some of them.”

And everyone can see that for themselves starting Friday.