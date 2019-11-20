Watch Hoda and Savannah attempt to sing 'Jolene' — in front of Dolly Parton!

This is a big week for Dolly Parton fans who just can’t get enough of the queen of country music.
On Friday, Netflix will debut her highly anticipated anthology series, “Dolly Parton's Heartstrings,” launching with a story based on the hit single “Jolene.” But there’s no need to wait until the end of the week to get the fun started.
Parton stopped by TODAY Wednesday and helped Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb get into the groove ahead of the premiere!
Just days ago, Parton and Julianne Hough, the leading lady who’ll bring Jolene to life, issued the #JoleneChallenge on social media, asking admirers to belt out their best rendition of the ballad. So, in honor of Parton, our own leading ladies grabbed a wig and a guitar and gave it a try.
The result? Halfway through the chorus, the superstar singer-songwriter sweetly said, “I think you girls are behind. You better stick to hostin’.”
Plenty of laughter later, they took that review in stride. After all, it isn't as though just anyone can be Dolly Parton.
But a glance into our control room proved that everyone can certainly try.
Dolly mania is nothing new, but it is ramping up thanks to “Heartstrings,” as the series promises to give devoted fans a new way to appreciate her classic songs.
“I’ve always thought my songs told stories, and ever since I was young, I thought I would love to see my songs on the screen as movies,” Parton explained.
Dolly Parton on her new Netflix series and writing ‘I Always Love You’Nov. 20, 201906:27
And now that it’s becoming a reality on the small screen, and the beloved country crooner couldn’t be happier about it.
“Now Netflix went for it,” she said of the vignettes. “I’m in a few of them, and I introduce them all and narrate some of them.”
And everyone can see that for themselves starting Friday.