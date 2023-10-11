Dolly Parton’s launching a radio series: Here’s what to know

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Dolly Parton is back with another exciting project for her fans.

The country music icon announced “What Would Dolly Do? Radio,” a four-part series airing on Apple Music’s global live-streaming radio station Apple Music 1.

Ahead of its release, TODAY has an exclusive look at the upcoming series, in which the singer-songwriter shares her stories, wit and wisdom with listeners. This comes ahead of the Nov. 17 release of her first rock album, “Rockstar,” and first book “Behind the Seams,” out Oct. 17. Along for the ride is co-host Kelleigh Bannen.

“What would Dolly do if someone told her she should tone down her style?” Bannen asks Parton, 77, in the clip.

“I’d say, ‘Go to hell, I ain’t doing it,’” she replies with a laugh. “I try to do what’s true to me. You got to have belief in yourself and you’ve got to have belief in your talent.”

Dolly Parton and Kelleigh Bannen for "What Would Dolly Do? Radio." What Would Dolly Do? Radio on Apple Music 1

What will 'What Would Dolly Do? Radio' be about?

On the first episode, the “9 to 5” singer will talk about her look and legacy and how she went from country star to role model, trailblazer to national treasure. The second episode will then consist of the two ladies talking businesses from the stage to the screen.

For episode three, Parton dives into her philanthropic endeavors and the importance of giving back. The final episode, the multi-Grammy winner will discuss entering her rock-n-roll era with Rockstar.

“I do hope more than anything that I’ve been an inspiration,” Parton says in the clip. “That I can be an inspiration, that I can leave something behind that might make some difference and just to say, well, if she did it, I couldn’t do it.”

When does 'What Would Dolly Do? Radio' come out?

“What Would Dolly Do? Radio” will air weekly on Wednesdays on Apple Music 1 at 5 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET, beginning Oct. 25.