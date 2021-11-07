Dionne Warwick crashes sketch about herself on 'SNL' — and sings!

"Saturday Night Live" cast member Ego Nwodim has been doing a great Dionne Warwick impersonation for the past year, and on last night's show, she finally came face to face with the icon.

In a sweet and funny moment, superstar Dionne Warwick, 80, made a surprise cameo, and it was just as epic as you'd expect.

During the "Dionne Warwick Talk Show" sketch, Warwick, played by Nwodim, welcomed guests Miley Cyrus, played by Chloe Fineman, Jason Mraz, played by host Kieran Culkin, and even musical guest Ed Sheeran, but the best moment was when she welcomed herself to the show.

"I'm tired of interviewing people who are not icons," says Nwodim's Warwick character. "Please welcome, me!"

The real Warwick took to the stage wearing a matching, sparkling ensemble, and the two shared a warm embrace as the audience cheered.

"I'm so excited for you that I'm here," Warwick quips to Nwodim's character.

"Dionne, why are you perfect?" Nwodim's Warwick asks her guest.

"Darling, I'm not perfect, I'm just very, very good," Warwick drawls, to the crowd's delight.

Ego Nwodim as Dionne Warwick and Dionne Warwick as herself during the "Dionne Warwick Talk Show" sketch on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Will Heath / NBC

When Nwodim's Warwick says she heard a song by YoungBoy Never Broke Again, she asks the real Warwick why people these days aren't just called Burt Bacharach, a reference to the songwriter Warwick often collaborated with.

"I don't know the answer, but I will keep tweeting until I find out," answers Warwick, alluding to her famous Twitter back-and-forths with celebs.

When Nwodim's character asks Warwick about headlining Dogepalooza, a concert festival celebrating the Do Only Good Everyday movement, Warwick answers that she doesn't know what it is but will participate "because they paid" her.

The sketch concludes with Nwodim's Warwick inviting the real Warwick to sing, and the duo duets the song "What the World Needs Now Is Love."

"We look good!" Nwodim's Warwick exclaims before giving the legendary singer another hug.

Fans had some fun with the sketch, with one person tweeting a perfect example of what it's like for Warwick to interview herself.

dionne warwick being interviewed by dionne warwick #SNL pic.twitter.com/xhqZMfcVXe — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) November 7, 2021

Last year, the real Warwick tweeted she approved of Nwodim's impersonation of her.

This was a hilarious birthday gift. Thank you, @nbcsnl. That young lady’s impression of me was very good and who knew @BrittaniWarrick had so many jobs? 😂❤️ https://t.co/CClR1Kly6C — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 13, 2020

"This was a hilarious birthday gift," Warwick tweeted in December. "Thank you, @nbcsnl. That young lady’s impression of me was very good and who knew @BrittaniWarrick had so many jobs?" she concluded, referring to her niece.

Earlier this year, she again tweeted her approval.

Hey @nbcsnl! I loved the skit, but let’s kick this up a notch https://t.co/lSGx5UOaGZ 🥰 pic.twitter.com/f27CWvF2Nd — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 28, 2021

"Hey @nbcsnl!" she posted. "I loved the skit, but let’s kick this up a notch," she tweeted, along with a video of herself saying she was hosting her own talk show and she'd love her first guest to be Wendy Williams, with whom she has a beef and has also called out on Twitter.

"You do know that I do not bite my tongue," she said.

