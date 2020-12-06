If Dionne Warwick has something on her mind, she's going to tweet about it, no matter what.

On Saturday night, Warwick, who will turn 80 next week, took to Twitter to post some thoughts on the about current, popular celebrities, and followers gleefully watched the hilarity unfold.

It all started when the "That's What Friends Are for" singer tweeted at a mostly stunned and starstruck Chance the Rapper.

Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this. — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

"Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this," Warwick wrote.

I am now Dionne the Singer. — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

"I am now Dionne the Singer," she tweeted shortly after.

In a follow-up tweet she shared, "'Holy' by Justin the Bieber @justinbieber and @chancetherapper is one of my favorite songs right now."

Chance the Rapper also wasted no time replying to Warwick.

Sorry I’m still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing! — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 5, 2020

"Sorry I’m still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing!" he replied. Then, a minute later he added another thought.

"I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you," he tweeted, adding two heart emojis.

Fan reactions ranged from loving her questions and demanding answers to jokingly asking her to turn over her phone. To the latter, Warwick swiftly responded with a gif of a Teletubby running away.

The music legend's son Damon Elliott, a producer and singer himself, shared the same thought as many fans, tweeting, "Mom that’s it! As soon as this quarantine is over I’m taking your iphone away from you.. time to go back to a flip phone."

Mom that’s it! As soon as this quarantine is over I’m taking your iphone away from you.. time to go back to a flip phone 🤦🏽‍♂️ — iamdamonelliott (@damonelliott) December 5, 2020

Warwick shut down her son in perfect diva-mom fashion.

Good luck getting into MY house without a working key. https://t.co/Q8mCVbMs73 — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

"Good luck getting into MY house without a working key," she wrote.

Warwick ended her exchange with Chance the Rapper by telling him that she'd message him about working together. Then she set her sights on another popular musician.

The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly? @theweeknd — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

"The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly?" she ruminated, tagging the "Can't Feel My Face" singer.

If you have “The” in your name i’m coming for you. I need answers today. — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

"If you have 'The' in your name i’m coming for you. I need answers today," she added.

The Weeknd later tweeted, "I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick, and I feel honored! You just made my day," along with the crying laughing emoji and three heart emojis.

I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick and I feel honored! You just made my day 😂❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/uO9e0h067q — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) December 6, 2020

Then, just as quickly as she started the firestorm, Warwick was finished.

Okay, I am going to watch Lucifer now. Bye! — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

"Okay, I am going to watch Lucifer now. Bye!" she wrote.