Diana Rigg, star of 'Games of Thrones' and 'The Avengers' dies at 82

Emmy award winning British actress Diana Rigg, who starred as Olenna Tyrell in "Game of Thrones" and Emma Peel in "The Avengers" TV series has died, her daughter confirmed Thursday. She was 82.

“My Beloved Ma died peacefully in her sleep early this morning, at home, surrounded by family,” Rachael Stirling said in a statement. “She died of cancer diagnosed in March, and spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession. I will miss her beyond words.”

Diana Rigg in a 1966 episode of "The Avengers." Courtesy Everett Collection

Calling her “an icon of theater, film, and television,” Rigg’s agent Simon Beresford said in a statement that she was “a much loved and admired member of her profession, a force of nature who loved her work and her fellow actors.”

British actress Diana Rigg speaks as she receives the Icon Award during the opening ceremony of the second edition of the Cannes International Series Festival on April 5, 2019. Valery Hache / AFP via Getty Images

He added that Rigg would be “greatly missed."

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com.