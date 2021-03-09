Demi Moore pays tribute to ex Bruce Willis' wife, Emma: 'We are mothers united'

Demi Moore has a special bond with her ex-husband Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis.

"I #SeeHer as family who I am honored to call a friend. Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another. We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life," Moore, 58, wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post that celebrated Willis, 42, on International Women's Day.

Moore shared a photo of Willis looking relaxed and drinking out of a coconut at the beach, along with another photo showing her smiling with her two daughters, Mabel, who turns 9 next month, and Evelyn, 6. Both girls are half sisters to Moore's daughters, Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 27.

"Emma is a beautiful mother dedicated to her family, an absolutely gorgeous woman and now she can add business entrepreneur to her resume," Moore wrote, giving Willis' skincare brand, CocoBaba, a shoutout.

"Her drive, determination and passion is uplifting and the woman that she is absolutely inspiring," Moore added.

It turns out the love between the two women is mutual. Willis expressed her gratitude for the tribute.

"Well if this didn’t touch my soul," she wrote. "Thank you Demi I adore you too."

Moore also paid tribute to Soleil Moon Frye, of "Punky Brewster" fame in her post, writing that she is "grateful for (their) friendship and our sisterhood."

Moore was married to the "Die Hard" star from 1987 until 2000. While the former couple went their separate ways, they've remained friends and supportive co-parents.

They've even spent plenty of time together in quarantine as a blended family. Last June, Emma Heming Willis shared a series of fun photos of the gang celebrating her birthday, proving that their special bond is made of nothing but love!