Bruce Willis' wife celebrates her birthday alongside his ex-wife, Demi Moore

While social distancing has led many to celebrate lonely birthdays in 2020, Emma Heming Willis was surrounded by a crowd on her big day.

Bruce Willis’ wife turned 42 Thursday, and since she’s been quarantined in Idaho with her husband, their daughters and his extended family — including his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and the daughters he shares with her — there was no shortage of smiles for the outdoor shindig.

“It really was a happy birthday for me,” the model wrote in the caption that accompanied a couple of pics from the party on Instagram.

In one shot, the actor can be seen lounging by his bride, while she has their 8-year-old daughter, Mabel, in her lap. Actress Moore sits on the birthday girl’s other side, while Moore’s oldest daughter, 31-year-old Rumer Willis, holds 6-year-old half-sister, Evelyn, in her lap.

The family affair continues in a second pic, which shows Moore getting ready to light the candles on a tall chocolate cake.

Mabel, Evelyn and their mom were actually latecomers to the quarantine crowd in Idaho, only joining the "Die Hard" star and the rest of the gang in May, weeks after they started their pandemic escape.

Scout Willis explained the delay for confused fans of the family in an interview on the "Dopey" podcast last month.

“It’s actually been really cool,” she said. "My stepmom was supposed to come up here with my little sisters ... but my younger sister, who is about to be 7 years old, (was) at a park, had never gotten the talk about not (playing) with hypodermic needles that she found, so she actually tried to poke her shoe with it, and poked her foot.

"So my stepmom had to be in LA waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor, so my dad came up here early, and then travel got crazy, so my stepmom stayed in LA with my little sisters."

But now the whole gang is together — and having a grand time, if those birthday snaps are anything to go by.