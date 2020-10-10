Demi Lovato explains how 'Cruel Intentions' helped her know she is queer

Singer Demi Lovato revealed to “Queer Eye” star Tan France she realized she was queer after watching a famous scene in the 1999 film “Cruel Intentions.”

"It was definitely when I was young and definitely should not have been watching 'Cruel Intentions' but did, and it was that scene where they made out on the park lawn," Lovato said in Facebook’s Coming out 2020 event on Friday. "I was just like, ‘Oh wait a minute, I really like that, I want to try it.' And then when I was 17 I did get down with that."

For those who don’t remember, Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Kathryn Merteuil teaches Selma Blair’s Cecile Caldwell how to kiss in one of the film’s scenes.

"Haven't you ever practiced on one of your girlfriends?" Gellar asks.

Blair and Gellar get ready to lock lips in "Cruel Intentions." (C) Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Lovato, 28, explained that some of her music has actually been about women but she was “surprised” people didn’t figure out who she was singing about.

"There were times I wrote songs about girls that my fans thought I wrote about guys," she said. "I was sharing it with the world, yet I wasn't being completely obvious with what I was talking about. Music was my safe space."

She added her songs are “based off of personal experiences.”

“I don't think there's anything wrong with experimentation at all,” she explained.

Lovato is recently single after she and actor Max Ehrich called off their engagement after six months of dating in September.