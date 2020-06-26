Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair re-create kiss from 'Cruel Intentions'

Sign up for our newsletter

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair have updated their iconic kiss for the times.

The actresses re-created their infamous smooch from their 1999 movie “Cruel Intentions,” a moment Gellar shared on Instagram.

“I got my kiss,” Gellar captioned the photo of Blair giving her a peck on the lips while Gellar wore a mask due to the coronavirus.

In “Cruel Intentions,” the two kissed when Gellar’s character, Kathryn, offers to teach Blair’s Cecile how to properly do so.

Blair also celebrated her 48th birthday this week, and Gellar, 43, marked the day by posting a photo of them accepting the award for Best Kiss at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards, where they exchanged a quick peck on the lips.

“Since I will have to stay six feet away from you today (and wear a mask) this will be as close as I get to giving you a birthday kiss,” Gellar wrote.

Blair and Gellar get ready to lock lips in "Cruel Intentions." (C)Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Gellar and Blair have remained good friends since the film came out, with Gellar championing Blair, who revealed in 2018 she has multiple sclerosis.

“She is facing this diagnosis, the way she faces everything, with dignity, grace and head on,” Gellar wrote on Instagram after Blair made her first public appearance in 2019 following the revelation that she had the disease.