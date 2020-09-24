Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich call off engagement after 2 months

Pop star Demi Lovato and actor Max Ehrich have called off their engagement after six months of dating, TODAY has confirmed.

The 28-year-old singer and 29-year-old “Young and the Restless” alum ended their relationship just two months after they announced their engagement in July 2020.

Paired with photos of a romantic beach proposal, Lovato said of Ehrich at the time, “I loved you the moment I met you.”

“It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too... I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all,” she wrote.

In an interview earlier this month with "The Morning Mash Up" on SiriusXM Hits 1, Lovato said quarantine had accelerated their relationship.

"We started dating. We immediately went into quarantine. I knew I loved him the night I met him. So a week later we went into quarantine. I was like, 'Look, we're quarantining together. Um, cause I love you,'" she said.

Lovato recently released a single with Marshmello titled "It's OK not to be OK," aimed at helping people who struggle with mental health.

"When you’re high on emotion and you’re losing your focus and you feel too exhausted to pray / Don’t get lost in the moment or give up when you’re closest, all you need is somebody to say It’s okay not to be okay," Lovato sings in the song.

She has been open in the past about surviving an overdose in 2018 and struggling with bulimia and bipolar disorder. In June, she opened up to Kelly Clarkson on her show about the subject

In January, Lovato also opened up about telling her parents she is bisexual.

"I'm still figuring it out," she told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show. "I didn't officially tell my parents that I saw myself ending up possibly with a woman, too, until 2017."