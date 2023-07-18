Dax Shepard wishes wife and 'world’s hottest jujitsu practitioner' Kristen Bell a happy birthday in photo tribute

Dax Shepard is celebrating the “world’s hottest jujitsu practitioner,” or as she's known to the rest of the world, Kristen Bell, on her birthday.

The comedian shared a handful of photos of his wife on July 18 to wish her a happy 43rd birthday. Among the snaps are a couple of the two together, as well as a solo shot of Bell dressed in black and outdoors. The final photo fits the “world’s hottest jujitsu practitioner” label, as she appears in a pink gi, the traditional uniform worn when practicing jiujitsu.

“Happy Birthday to the world’s hottest jujitsu practitioner. And that’s in addition to being the greatest mom, wife, sister and dog owner that this world has ever known,” Shepard wrote. “Everyone one of us in her Orbit has hit the jackpot. Happy Birthday Buddy!!!! @kristenanniebell.”

Bell replied to her husband’s post, writing, “So grateful I get to spend them all with you” and adding a red heart emoji.

Bell continued to repost her birthday tributes from her friends on her Instagram story.

The “People We Hate at the Wedding” star and the “Armchair Expert” host have been married since October 2013 and share daughters Lincoln and Delta.

The couple recently shared photos from their summer vacation in Idaho. While spending time with their girls in the outdoors, the couple also spent some time with a huge group of A-listers at South Fork Lodge.

In a photo shared on her Instagram, Bell and Shepard can be seen sitting alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, Adam Scott, John Mulaney and Olivia Munn, among many others.

Shepard also uploaded photos of him and his daughters cleaning their RV’s windshield.

Back in 2022, Shepard spoke about the couple only wanting to have one kid and then having a change of heart. Lincoln and Delta were born just 20 months apart.

“One is we travel a lot. It’s not fair to bring this little human everywhere we go and deal with only adults. We owe it to her to give her a playmate,” Shepard said on “The Endless Honeymoon Podcast,” adding that the sisters “share everything.” “I, we, just thought it would be really helpful to make her a better person to have to deal with someone else.”