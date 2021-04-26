Daniel Kaluuya jokes mom won't 'be very happy' about his Oscars speech

Enduring Oscars memories aren’t made by playing it safe with a boring acceptance speech, and Daniel Kaluuya clearly knows that.

The 32-year-old actor let his enthusiasm take over at Sunday night’s 93rd Academy Awards when he stepped up to accept the best supporting actor honor and told the audience how happy he was to be alive — and then specifically celebrated the moment between his mom and dad that made that possible.

You know, the sex moment.

And he did that while his mother, Damalie Namusoke, looked on in disbelief from that same audience.

Incredible that we get to see the real-time reaction from Daniel Kaluuya's mother as he talks about his parents having sex

And just in case the look on her face didn’t tell everyone all they needed to know about her reaction to having her sex life become part of a replay-worthy Oscars clip, Kaluuya later joked that she’s “not going to be very happy” with him.

At least, we think it’s a joke.

#Oscars Moment: Daniel Kaluuya wins Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah

Shortly after saying his thank-you's on the Oscars stage, the “Judas and the Black Messiah” star talked to reporters about his big win backstage, where he was then questioned about the part of his speech that’s bound to live “on in infamy.”

“Is that going to live on?” Kaluuya wondered. “I think that’s pretty obvious that all our parents had sex, but maybe that’s me.”

True, but he’s the one who told viewers around the world that, “You got to celebrate life, man! We're breathing, we're walking. It's incredible. ... My mom, my dad, they had sex. It's amazing."

During the backstage Q&A, he explained, “That just came out of my mouth, and my mom’s probably going to text me some stuff, but ... um ... but ... well, here we are.”

He also mentioned that he wasn’t too eager to check his texts.

“I’m going to avoid my phone for a bit, mate — trust me,” he told one reporter with a laugh, adding, “I think my mom’s not going to be very happy.”

Daniel's mom as soon as he gets off that stage.

But she’ll likely be more than happy about his first Academy Award win. Besides, like her son, Namusoke enjoys a good laugh.

“She’s going to be cool,” Kaluuya said seriously. “She knows. She’s got a sense of humor. We give it to each other, so it’s cool.”