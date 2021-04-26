Here, we have the most talked-about moments from the 2021 Oscars — basically everything you need to know before heading into work Monday morning.

Here are the 11 best 2021 Oscars moments of the night:

1. Lots of red on the Oscars red carpet

The Oscars red carpet was back! Stars brought out their Sunday finest for the awards show, and didn't hold back when it came to the fashion.

Getty Images

One major theme was abs! Whether a small cutout or a two-piece gown, this year's Oscar looks were all about showing off a little midriff.

Red hot! Getty Images

Also, we saw lots of fire engine red. There's nothing as classic as a siren red gown for Hollywood's big night, but modern shapes and surprising accessories kept them looking modern.

2. Regina King kicks off the 2021 Oscars

The 2021 Oscars began with one long single-camera shot of actor/director Regina King walking into a historic train station in Los Angeles. King, who presented the first award of the night, tripped soon after she reached the stage in front of the reduced audience.

Regina King. Matt Petit / Getty Images

“Live TV!” she laughed, before remarking that we’ve all had “quite a year.”

3. Black women win makeup and hair for first time ever

Mia Neal, hair department head for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," and Jamika Wilson, hairstylist to the film's star Viola Davis, became the first Black women to win an Academy Award for best makeup and hairstyling. Both women worked on the Netflix film alongside Sergio Lopez-Rivera.

4. Daniel Kaluuya's acceptance speech

Daniel Kaluuya won the award for best supporting actor for his role in "Judas and the Black Messiah." His emotional acceptance speech was quite poignant, but near the end he made a seemingly random comment about his parents having sex, which made his mother and sister cringe.

Daniel Kaluuya. Todd Wawrychuk / Getty Images

"My mom, my dad — they had sex. It's amazing I'm here," Kaluuya said.

Incredible that we get to see the real-time reaction from Daniel Kaluuya’s mother as he talks about his parents having sex pic.twitter.com/juxCZeJcQC — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 26, 2021

Of course the internet took off with excitement over the moment, especially over his loved one's reactions. One person wrote, "Incredible that we get to see the real-time reaction from Daniel Kaluuya’s mother as he talks about his parents having sex."

"I would like to thank daniel kaluuya's parents," tweeted another.

5. Chloé Zhao makes Oscars history

Chloé Zhao made Oscar history Sunday night when she became the first Asian woman — and the first woman of color — to win the best director award.

The "Nomadland" director, 39, is only the second woman to win an Academy Award for directing, following Kathryn Bigelow, who won more than a decade ago for her 2009 Iraq War drama "The Hurt Locker."

Chloe Zhao. Chris Pizzello / Reuters

During her speech, Zhao recited in Chinese a short poem her father taught her. "People at birth are inherently good," she said, translating the poem to English. "Those six letters had such an impact on me as a kid."

"Even though sometimes it might seem like the opposite is true ... I have always found goodness in the people I’ve met everywhere I went in the world," she continued.

6. Google ad about grandparents who are deaf makes Oscars viewers emotional

One commercial during the 2021 Oscars generated nearly as much buzz as some of the nominees. A Google ad featuring a pair of grandparents who are deaf using various pieces of technology to communicate amid the pandemic broke the hearts of many viewers.

As a CODA, or “child of deaf adults,” Googler Tony has always shared a unique bond with his parents. But when the pandemic forced a physical distance between them, they found new ways — and a new reason — to stay close. 🤟 pic.twitter.com/ZPrauhIRbc — Google (@Google) April 26, 2021

Twitter took off with love for the tearj-erking ad.

"Jesus. Google. give them an oscar for that commercial," MSNBC reporter Sam Stein wrote.

Vulture senior writer Alex E. Jung wrote, "not this google commercial winning best picture."

7. Youn Yuh-jung flirts with Brad Pitt

Youn Yuh-jung made history as the first Korean actor to ever win an Oscar when she won for best actress in a supporting role for "Minari." When she took the stage, however, she quickly became the most relatable star at the venue, getting starstruck by Brad Pitt, who handed her the Oscar.

Yuh-Jung Youn. Chris Pizzello / Reuters

“Mr. Brad Pitt … finally. Where were you while we were filming in Tulsa?” the "Minari" actor, 73, told Pitt, 57, who is from Oklahoma. “Me being here. I cannot believe. OK, let me pull myself together.”

8. Glenn Close steals the show

During an awkward and random trivia game about film songs and whether they were Oscar nominees or winners, Glenn Close stole the night.

Glenn Close. Chris Pizzello / AFP via Getty Images

The 74-year old actor rattled off an impressive knowledge of the song "Da Butt" from the film "School Daze" and even did the "Da Butt" dance for the audience.

Social media erupted with love for her twerking, which was a hilarious moment during an otherwise rather laugh-less night.

9. Naya Rivera not included during Oscars in memoriam

Later, Twitter erupted in fury after the late Naya Rivera was not included during the "Oscars In Memoriam" segment. The actor, who was praised for her portrayal of Santana Lopez on the hit television show "Glee," died at the age of 33 in July 2020.

Rivera on "Watch What Happens Live" in 2019. Charles Sykes/Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank

"They are foul for not putting Naya Rivera in the in memoriam #Oscars," one person wrote.

Another added, "why has no award shows put naya rivera in their in memoriam section."

"Arrested Development" star Jessica Walter also wasn't included, much to the disappointment of the show's fans.

10. Tyler Perry gives powerful speech

Tyler Perry gave an impassioned speech Sunday night at the 2021 Oscars after taking home an award for his humanitarian work.

Perry explained his late mother had grown up in the Jim Crow South and experienced a bomb threat working at a Jewish community center — and despite it all, taught him to “refuse hate.”

Tyler Perry. Chris Pizzello / Getty Images

"She taught me to refuse blanket judgment,” Perry said, adding, “I refuse to hate someone because they are Mexican or because they are Black or white or LGBTQ. I refuse to hate someone because they are a police officer. I refuse to hate someone because they are Asian.”

He dedicated his award to anyone willing to “stand in the middle" with him.

“Because that’s where healing happens, that’s where conversation happens, that’s where change happens, it happens in the middle,” he said. “So anyone who wants to meet me in the middle to refuse hate, to refuse blanket judgment and to help lift someone’s feet off the ground, this one is for you too.”

11. Chadwick Boseman loses to Anthony Hopkins

In a huge upset, the late Chadwick Boseman lost to Anthony Hopkins at the 2021 Oscars. Twitter users were perplexed and mystified, especially after the categories were shuffled around this year to have best actor be the last of the evening, seemingly setting up the late "Black Panther" star to win for a touching finale.

Instead, the award went to Hopkins, who wasn't present to accept.

Chadwick Boseman and Taylor Simone Ledward attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards on Feb. 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

"I never truly believed that the producers of the show didn’t know who was gonna win the awards before they were announced until now," tweeted Josh Billinson.

He added, "Anthony Hopkins is gonna be so excited tomorrow morning when he wakes up, makes some coffee, and finds out he won Best Actor."