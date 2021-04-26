The 93rd Oscars are taking place Sunday night at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center. The ceremony is honoring achievements in films released in 2020.

We're keeping track of the winners here; check back for updates throughout the night. The winner in each category is in bold with asterisks.

Best Picture

"The Father"

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Mank"

"Minari"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"Minari" Alamy

Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"

Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"

Gary Oldman, "Mank"

Steven Yeun, "Minari"

Chadwick Boseman in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" David Lee / Netflix

Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"

Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"

Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

Andra Day stars in "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" Takashi Seida / Hulu

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

**Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami..."

Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"

Lakeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Leslie Odom Jr. in "One Night in Miami..." Alamy

Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"

Olivia Colman, "The Father"

Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"

Youn Yuh-jung, "Minari"

Directing

Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round"

David Fincher, "Mank"

Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"

**Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

Adapted Screenplay

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

**"The Father"

"Nomadland"

"One Night in Miami..."

"The White Tiger"

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Original Screenplay

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Minari"

**"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Original Song

"Fight for You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"Husavik — My Home Town" from "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"

"Io sì — (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead"

"Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami..."

Original Score

"Da 5 Bloods"

"Mank"

"Minari"

"News of the World"

"Soul"

International Feature Film

**"Another Round"

"Better Days"

"Collective"

"The Man Who Sold His Skin"

"Quo Vadis, Aida?"

Animated Feature Film

"Onward"

"Over the Moon"

"A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"

"Soul"

"Wolfwalkers"

"Soul" Pixar

Documentary Feature

"Collective"

"Crip Camp"

"The Mole Agent"

"My Octopus Teacher"

"Time"

Documentary Short Subject

"Colette"

"A Concerto is a Conversation"

"Do Not Split"

"Hunger Ward"

"A Love Song for Latasha"

Live Action Short Film

"Feeling Through"

"The Letter Room"

"The Present"

"Two Distant Strangers"

"White Eye"

Animated Short Film

"Burrow"

"Genius Loci"

"If Anything Happens I Love You"

"Opera"

"Yes-People"

Film Editing

"The Father"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Sound

"Greyhound"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Soul"

"Sound of Metal"

Cinematography

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Nomadland"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Visual Effects

"Love and Monsters"

"The Midnight Sky"

"Mulan"

"The One and Only Ivan"

"Tenet"

Production Design

"The Father"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Tenet"

Costume Design

"Emma"

**"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Mank"

"Mulan"

"Pinocchio"

Makeup and Hairstyling