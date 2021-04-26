IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY’s Mother's Day deal of the day: 25% off Kate Somerville luxury skin care products

Oscars 2021: Here's a full list of Academy Award winners

And the Oscar goes to ...
OSCAR WINNERS
TODAY illustration / Getty Images
/ Source: TODAY
By TODAY

The 93rd Oscars are taking place Sunday night at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center. The ceremony is honoring achievements in films released in 2020.

We're keeping track of the winners here; check back for updates throughout the night. The winner in each category is in bold with asterisks.

Best Picture

  • "The Father"
  • "Judas and the Black Messiah"
  • "Mank"
  • "Minari"
  • "Nomadland"
  • "Promising Young Woman"
  • "Sound of Metal"
  • "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
"Minari" Alamy

Actor in a Leading Role

  • Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"
  • Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
  • Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"
  • Gary Oldman, "Mank"
  • Steven Yeun, "Minari"
Chadwick Boseman in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"David Lee / Netflix

Actress in a Leading Role

  • Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
  • Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
  • Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"
  • Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"
  • Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"
Andra Day stars in "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"Takashi Seida / Hulu

Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
  • **Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
  • Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami..."
  • Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"
  • Lakeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Leslie Odom Jr. in "One Night in Miami..."Alamy

Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
  • Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"
  • Olivia Colman, "The Father"
  • Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"
  • Youn Yuh-jung, "Minari"

Directing

  • Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round"
  • David Fincher, "Mank"
  • Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"
  • **Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"
  • Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

Adapted Screenplay

  • "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
  • **"The Father"
  • "Nomadland"
  • "One Night in Miami..."
  • "The White Tiger"
"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Original Screenplay

  • "Judas and the Black Messiah"
  • "Minari"
  • **"Promising Young Woman"
  • "Sound of Metal"
  • "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Original Song

  • "Fight for You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah"
  • "Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
  • "Husavik — My Home Town" from "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"
  • "Io sì — (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead"
  • "Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami..."

Original Score

  • "Da 5 Bloods"
  • "Mank"
  • "Minari"
  • "News of the World"
  • "Soul"

International Feature Film

  • **"Another Round"
  • "Better Days"
  • "Collective"
  • "The Man Who Sold His Skin"
  • "Quo Vadis, Aida?"

Animated Feature Film

  • "Onward"
  • "Over the Moon"
  • "A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"
  • "Soul"
  • "Wolfwalkers"
"Soul"Pixar

Documentary Feature

  • "Collective"
  • "Crip Camp"
  • "The Mole Agent"
  • "My Octopus Teacher"
  • "Time"

Documentary Short Subject

  • "Colette"
  • "A Concerto is a Conversation"
  • "Do Not Split"
  • "Hunger Ward"
  • "A Love Song for Latasha"

Live Action Short Film

  • "Feeling Through"
  • "The Letter Room"
  • "The Present"
  • "Two Distant Strangers"
  • "White Eye"

Animated Short Film

  • "Burrow"
  • "Genius Loci"
  • "If Anything Happens I Love You"
  • "Opera"
  • "Yes-People"

Film Editing

  • "The Father"
  • "Nomadland"
  • "Promising Young Woman"
  • "Sound of Metal"
  • "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Sound

  • "Greyhound"
  • "Mank"
  • "News of the World"
  • "Soul"
  • "Sound of Metal"

Cinematography

  • "Judas and the Black Messiah"
  • "Mank"
  • "News of the World"
  • "Nomadland"
  • "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Visual Effects

  • "Love and Monsters"
  • "The Midnight Sky"
  • "Mulan"
  • "The One and Only Ivan"
  • "Tenet"

Production Design

  • "The Father"
  • "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
  • "Mank"
  • "News of the World"
  • "Tenet"

Costume Design

  • "Emma"
  • **"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
  • "Mank"
  • "Mulan"
  • "Pinocchio"

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • "Emma"
  • "Hillbilly Elegy"
  • **"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
  • "Mank"
  • "Pinocchio"
TODAY