The 93rd Oscars are taking place Sunday night at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center. The ceremony is honoring achievements in films released in 2020.
We're keeping track of the winners here; check back for updates throughout the night. The winner in each category is in bold with asterisks.
Best Picture
- "The Father"
- "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- "Mank"
- "Minari"
- "Nomadland"
- "Promising Young Woman"
- "Sound of Metal"
- "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Actor in a Leading Role
- Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"
- Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
- Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"
- Gary Oldman, "Mank"
- Steven Yeun, "Minari"
Actress in a Leading Role
- Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
- Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
- Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"
- Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"
- Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
- **Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami..."
- Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"
- Lakeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
- Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"
- Olivia Colman, "The Father"
- Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"
- Youn Yuh-jung, "Minari"
Directing
- Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round"
- David Fincher, "Mank"
- Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"
- **Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"
- Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"
Adapted Screenplay
- "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
- **"The Father"
- "Nomadland"
- "One Night in Miami..."
- "The White Tiger"
Original Screenplay
- "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- "Minari"
- **"Promising Young Woman"
- "Sound of Metal"
- "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Original Song
- "Fight for You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- "Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
- "Husavik — My Home Town" from "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"
- "Io sì — (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead"
- "Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami..."
Original Score
- "Da 5 Bloods"
- "Mank"
- "Minari"
- "News of the World"
- "Soul"
International Feature Film
- **"Another Round"
- "Better Days"
- "Collective"
- "The Man Who Sold His Skin"
- "Quo Vadis, Aida?"
Animated Feature Film
- "Onward"
- "Over the Moon"
- "A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"
- "Soul"
- "Wolfwalkers"
Documentary Feature
- "Collective"
- "Crip Camp"
- "The Mole Agent"
- "My Octopus Teacher"
- "Time"
Documentary Short Subject
- "Colette"
- "A Concerto is a Conversation"
- "Do Not Split"
- "Hunger Ward"
- "A Love Song for Latasha"
Live Action Short Film
- "Feeling Through"
- "The Letter Room"
- "The Present"
- "Two Distant Strangers"
- "White Eye"
Animated Short Film
- "Burrow"
- "Genius Loci"
- "If Anything Happens I Love You"
- "Opera"
- "Yes-People"
Film Editing
- "The Father"
- "Nomadland"
- "Promising Young Woman"
- "Sound of Metal"
- "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Sound
- "Greyhound"
- "Mank"
- "News of the World"
- "Soul"
- "Sound of Metal"
Cinematography
- "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- "Mank"
- "News of the World"
- "Nomadland"
- "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Visual Effects
- "Love and Monsters"
- "The Midnight Sky"
- "Mulan"
- "The One and Only Ivan"
- "Tenet"
Production Design
- "The Father"
- "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
- "Mank"
- "News of the World"
- "Tenet"
Costume Design
- "Emma"
- **"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
- "Mank"
- "Mulan"
- "Pinocchio"
Makeup and Hairstyling
- "Emma"
- "Hillbilly Elegy"
- **"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
- "Mank"
- "Pinocchio"