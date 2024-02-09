Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

A “Saturday Night Live” star is out to prove he’s the Jost with the most.

Colin Jost, who co-anchors “Weekend Update” on "SNL," has been tapped to headline the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner, the White House Correspondents’ Association announced Feb. 9.

The event is scheduled for April 27 in Washington, D.C.

“Colin Jost knows how to make Saturday nights funny, and I am thrilled Colin will be live from the nation’s capital as the headline entertainer for this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” said Kelly O’Donnell, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association and NBC News Senior White House Correspondent.

Colin Jost (left) has been a mainstay on "Saturday Night Live's" "Weekend Update" for a decade, along with co-anchor Michael Che (right). NBC / Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Jost began writing for “Saturday Night Live” in 2005 and knows a thing or two about mixing comedy and politics, having served as “Weekend Update” co-anchor since 2014. Along with his “Weekend Update” co-anchor Michael Che, he also hosted social editions of “Weekend Update” on MSNBC during the 2016 Republican and Democratic National Conventions as well as the primetime “Weekend Update Summer Edition” in 2017.

Jost has earned 14 Emmy nominations for his writing work on “SNL.”

“His sharp insights perfectly meet this remarkable time of divided politics, and a presidential campaign careening toward a rematch,” O’Donnell said.

“His smart brand of comedy and keen observation will turn up the heat on the national news media and across the political spectrum," he continued. "A night of laughs and reflections as our dinner honors freedom of the press as a cornerstone of American democracy. I am beyond excited to welcome one of NBC’s brightest stars to one of Washington’s greatest traditions.”

Colin Jost attends The Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Dec. 1, 2022, in New York City. Evan Agostini / AP

The White House Correspondents Dinner has become a tradition in the nation’s capital since its inception in 1921 — although it was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

“The dinner traditionally draws the President and First Lady as well as many other senior government officials and members of the news media,” the WCHA says on its website. “Proceeds from the dinner go towards scholarships for aspiring journalists and awards recognizing excellence in the profession.”

While the president and first lady typically do attend, President Trump and his wife, Melania, did not participate while he was in office.

Roy Wood Jr. headlined last year’s event. Other previous headliners include Trever Noah, Michelle Wolf, Hasan Minhaj, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers.