Cindy Crawford says she 'molded' herself around Richard Gere during their marriage

The super model left her ex-husband out of her 2015 memoir, but she's talking about him in a new documentary.

By Odeya Pinkus

AppleTV+ new docuseries 'The Super Models" is giving an intimate look into the lives of some of fashion and beauty's biggest icons.

And one of those icons, famed model Cindy Crawford, is opening up about a part of her former life that she's rarely discussed: her marriage to actor Richard Gere.

Crawford, now 57, first met the "Pretty Woman" actor in 1988. The pair eloped in December of 1991 in Las Vegas, before eventually filing for divorce in 1995.

But he's mention in the new show, a Crawford reflects on their time together and what their age difference meant for their relationship.

Cindy Crawford And Richard Gere, Mr Jones Premiere
Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford in 1994.Dave Benett / Getty Images

“I think I was 22 when we met,” said Crawford. Gere was almost 40. “In the beginning of a relationship, when you’re a young woman, you’re like, ‘You like baseball? I like baseball. Oh, you’re really into Tibetan Buddhism? I might be into that. I’ll try that ... You’re willing to kind of mold yourself around whoever you are in love with.”

The model mentioned that this relationship was happening during a pivotal time for her — a time when she "veered away from the high fashion elite and took more control." Crawford had debuted in the now-iconic Pepsi Super Bowl commercial as they were dating.

Crawford has historically been private about this marriage. She chose leave Gere out of her 2015 autobiography, telling Porter, “If I felt that there was a great good that could come of it, I might have shared more, but I didn’t think that there was anything for other people to learn or benefit from. And I wanted to be respectful.”

Crawford has been married to model and businessman Rande Gerber since 1998, with whom she shares two children.

