Cillian Murphy has credited his wife with keeping him grounded. Everything to know 

Cillian Murphy's role in “Oppenheimer" impressed critics and viewers alike and even earned him a nomination at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, set for Jan. 7.

While it's no secret that the actor's successful career consistently makes headlines, his personal life is a different story.

Cillian Murphy in "Oppenheimer." Alamy Stock Photo

The 47-year-old is notoriously private about his family, but he has spoken on rare occasions about his relationship with Yvonne McGuinness, his wife of nearly two decades.

Read on to learn more about their love story and home life.

How did Cillian Murphy and Yvonne McGuinness meet?

The lovebirds first crossed paths in the late 1990s when Murphy was starring in a play titled "Disco Pigs."

“That time, making ‘Disco Pigs,’ was kind of the most important period of my life,” he said during an interview with The Guardian in 2016. “The people I met there remain my closest friends … They shaped me in terms of my tastes, in terms of what I wanted to do with my life. And it was around the same time I met my wife."

McGuinness, who is an artist, went on tour with the play's cast, and they were on the road for 18 months, according to the article.

"It was so exciting, 20 years ago or whatever it was — we were all just kids, trying to find our way — but such a special, special time," Murphy said.

The couple reportedly got married in 2004.

Cillian Murphy with his wife Yvonne McGuinness on August 14, 2014, in Dublin, Ireland. WENN Rights Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Do Cillian Murphy and Yvonne McGuinness have any children?

Yes, the couple shares two teenage sons: Malachy, who they welcomed in 2005, and Aran, born in 2007.

While chatting with the Guardian in 2016, Murphy discussed how moving from London to Ireland was partially motivated by his hopes for his children's upbringing.

"We wanted them to be Irish, I suppose. It’s amazing how quickly their accents have adapted. Even within a year of moving back, they are fading into this rakish west Brit kind of thing. Which I think, hopefully, will get them lots of girls when they’re 15," he said.

During the same interview, the actor compared his sons to himself when he was their age.

"I had bravado. But, deep down… I don’t know, they seem better adjusted than I was. More sure of themselves. I’m happy about that. For me, it was something that took a long time to figure out: that it’s all right to be you, that it’s all right to be an individual," he said.

What does Yvonne McGuinness do for a living?

Murphy may have a highly successful acting career, but his wife is also quite accomplished in her field.

According to her personal website, she's an artist whose work includes “film, performance, sculptural and textile elements, sound and writing.”

"She has an interest in embodied experience of place and belonging by staging live, public, interventions and performances which create surreal and dynamic moments of interaction and connection to place, time and communities," her bio reads.

The couple is very private about their personal life

Murphy and McGuinness are private when it comes to their personal lives, and photos of the couple are few and far between.

However, Murphy has spoken about his wife during a few interviews over the years, dating all the way back to 2005.

Cillian Murphy at the "Oppenheimer" premiere in 2023. Samir Hussein / WireImage

In 2019, the actor credited his wife with helping him balance his career and life at home during an interview with GQ.

"That work-life-balance thing is hard," he said. "I have an amazing wife, and I couldn’t do this without her and her understanding. But it is a struggle. I think it is for any dad whose work takes him away, which it generally does, and which consumes him, which my work does.”

During a 2016 interview with the Guardian, Murphy applauded his wife for holding down the fort at home while he is away filming, especially when he was starring in "Peaky Blinders," which required long hours on set.

“It’s canceled life. You go home to your tiny apartment at the end of the day and you feed yourself for sustenance and you learn the lines for the next day and you try to get as much sleep as you possibly can. Which isn’t much. And then you get up and do it again," he said.

In 2005, the star told People his wife has kept him grounded throughout his career.

"It’s very important to have somebody like that," he said. "My life hasn’t changed in any way, really. I still have the same friends and we go to the same places."