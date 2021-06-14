Chrissy Teigen posts lengthy apology for past hurtful tweets: 'I was a troll'

Chrissy Teigen is apologizing again for her resurfaced tweets that targeted model and TV personality Courtney Stodden and said she wants to make amends for her past online behavior.

Teigen, 35, published a lengthy apology on Monday taking responsibility for her past tweets, which she said aren't a reflection of the person she is today.

"There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor," she wrote. "I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry."

Stodden, 26, revealed in an interview with The Daily Beast in May that Teigen used to send them cruel direct messages and tweets when they were a teenager. Teigen, who has 13.5 million Twitter followers, apologized to Stodden and hasn't posted publicly since the hurtful messages from a decade ago were resurfaced.

"When I first started using social media, I had so much fun with it. I made jokes, random observations. Think of all the engineers, working day and night to develop this amazing new platform and technology, connecting people all over the world to learn, create, and find kindred spirits. And I used it to snark at some celebrities," Teigen wrote.

She also offered some insight into how she was feeling at the time and what compelled her to send hurtful tweets.

"In reality, I was insecure, immature and in a world where I thought I needed to impress strangers to be accepted. If there was a pop culture pile-on, I took to Twitter to try to gain attention and show off what I at the time believed was a crude, clever, harmless quip. I thought it made me cool and relatable if I poked fun at celebrities," Teigen wrote. "Now, confronted with some of the things that I said, I cringe to my core."

When people met Teigen in person, she said they were always surprised how nice she was; however her real life persona didn't match with some of the things she said online. Teigen said she wasn't thinking about how there were "real people behind the Twitter handles I went after."

"The truth is, I’m no longer the person who wrote those horrible things. I grew up, got therapy, got married, had kids, got more therapy, experienced loss and pain, got more therapy and experienced more life. AND GOT MORE THERAPY," she wrote.

Teigen, who is now a mother to daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3, said her life experiences over the past decade have made her "more empathetic." She has also experienced what it feels like to be targeted by ruthless trolls.

Related:

Last September, she suffered a pregnancy loss at 20 weeks and mourned the baby boy the family called Jack. Teigen was targeted by trolls after she shared the heartbreaking photos capturing her grief on social media.

Teigen took a Twitter hiatus in March, telling her followers that the platform "no longer serves me positively as it does negatively." She returned three weeks later, writing: "I choose to take the bad with the good!"

Related:

Moving forward, Teigen said she wants everyone to know she's taking full responsibility for her past.

"We are all more than our worst moments," she wrote. "I won’t ask for your forgiveness, only your patience and tolerance. I ask that you allow me, as I promise to allow you, to own past mistakes and be given the opportunity to seek self improvement and change."