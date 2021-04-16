Chrissy Teigen returns to Twitter 3 weeks after quitting

Less than a month after supposedly saying goodbye to Twitter for good, Chrissy Teigen is saying hello again.

The model, cookbook author and social media personality returned to Twitter and her one million followers Friday, 23 days after she announced she was deactivating her account after 10 years of being one of its most active and visible users.

Teigen offered a quick explanation about why she decided to start tweeting again.

"Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol," she tweeted.

"I choose to take the bad with the good!!" she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

A follower asked her what she had been up to during her time away from Twitter.

"I’ve spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles," she replied.

Teigen said in a Twitter thread on March 24 that she was leaving the social network, writing, “This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively and I think that’s the right time to call something.”

“For over 10 years, you guys have been my world,” she continued. “I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends.

My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not…”

“My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!"

She followed that with an Instagram post a day later explaining why she decided to deactivate her account.

“It’s not the platform. It’s not the ‘bullying.’ And it’s not the trolls. The trolls I can deal with, although it weighs on you. It’s just me,” she wrote.

"I have to come to terms with the fact some people aren’t gonna like me. I hate letting people down or upsetting people and I feel like I just did it over and over and over. Someone can’t read that they disappointed you in some way every single day, all day without physically absorbing that energy. I can feel it in my bones."