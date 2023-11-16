Chris Pine knows we've all been talking about his white short shorts — and he's not at all embarrassed about it.

The “Star Trek” franchise star, 43, told "E! News" that a pair of thigh-baring white shorts he wore in a viral paparazzi photo last month were a "vibe" inspired by TV legend Tom Selleck, presumably in his 1980s “Magnum P.I.” heyday.

“I don’t think there is anything to defend,” Pine said of his fashion choice. “It’s called short shorts, isn’t it? It’s supposed to be short.”

Who wears short shorts? Chris Pine wears short shorts — in Los Angeles in Oct. 2023. BACKGRID

In the viral pic, the actor paired the shorts with a mustard-colored hoodie, creating a look that was both leggy and laidback.

“Corduroy short shorts. I mean, it’s a vibe," he said. "It’s the best vibe. It’s like a Tom Selleck vibe. It’s like a ‘70s surfer vibe. I prefer that.”

Tom Selleck wearing short shorts on the set of "Magnum P.I." in 1985. Moviestore / Shutterstock

In Pine's mind, the look was also an athletic one.

“It’s like Showtime. (Los Angeles) Lakers — would you rather see them with the short shorts and Magic Johnson looking like a basketball player and athlete, rather than wearing some sort of capri on the floor?" he said. "No. So, I’ll be wearing the short shorts."

When "E! News" asked the “Don’t Worry Darling” star how long he intends to sport short shorts, he replied, “Until the legs go."

In March, Pine made headlines when he told Esquire the reason he decided to chop off his shoulder-length hair in 2022. Turns out, it all had to do with Jennifer Aniston.

“I thought I was looking pretty fly. The hair was long, everything was happening, and my publicist said that I looked like Rachel from 'Friends,'" recalled Pine, adding, "I couldn't unhear it."