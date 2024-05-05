Chris Pine admits that he's been mistaken for a few actors in his career.

While speaking with Willie Geist on the May 5 edition of Sunday Sitdown, he recalled a time when someone mistook him for Matt Damon.

"I had a whole encounter with this woman in Washington, D.C.," he said. "She was convinced I was Matt Damon."

"Did you go with it?" Willie asked.

"Yes. I didn’t want to let her down," Pine said with a laugh.

Chris Pine says there was once a time when he got mistaken for Matt Damon. Kevin Winter / Paul Drinkwater NBCUniversal / Getty Images

However, that isn't the only celebrity Pine has been mistaken for. The "Poolman" star said he's gotten Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels and George Hamilton before.

"There’s no offense to George Hamilton. It’s just the age disparity," he said. "It’s a little rough for me. My ego wasn’t super happy with that one."

As for why people mix him up with other actors, Pine said it's probably because he's not a "big mega movie star."

"I have made these big films, but I’m not a Tom Cruise," he said.

Over the course of his career, Pine has acted in blockbuster films like 2009's "Star Trek" and 2017's "Wonder Woman."

Born in Los Angeles to a family of actors, Pine knew he wanted to be in show business when he attended the University of California, Berkeley. After his mom saw his performance in a play, she made a comment that he remembers to this day.

"My mother — I remember, this is not hyperbole — said, 'Are you sure you don’t want to become a lawyer?'" he recalled. "And she didn’t say it jokingly. I said, 'No,' and she took a moment and said, 'OK.'

"She knew what I was going up against, potentially going up against. And my parents have been nothing but supportive," he added.

Chris Pine talks with Willie Geist about his acting career on Sunday Sitdown. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Pine's big break in Hollywood came with 2004's “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement," when he played Anne Hathaway's love interest.

For that role, Pine said he was given $65,000 to play Nicholas Devereaux, which made him feel like a millionaire.

"It was like they had just told me I’d made $50 million. It was absolutely Earth shattering," he said.

“I got that $65,000 and I just remember distinctly knowing in that moment that my life had changed somehow, even though $60,000 at the end of the day turned out to be about $15,000,” he said with a laugh. “That lasted no time at all. And I owed my parents rent money, but that is a wild feeling. I’ll never forget that."