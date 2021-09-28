You know what they say — comedy helps keep love alive, and the speculations are apparently true! Chelsea Handler has a new beau, and it is none other than fellow stand-up comedian, Jo Koy.

The two made their romance Instagram official on Monday by posting two pictures. The first features Handler, 46, wrapping her arm around Koy, 50, in an empty stadium arena, and the second shows them sharing a kiss.

Handler hilariously used the moment to promote their comedy tours in the announcement.

“He’s on tour, I’m on tour, sometimes we tour together. #VaccinatedAndHorny #FunnyIsFunny. All coming to a city near you!,” Handler wrote.

Koy reposted Handler’s post to his Instagram story.

Fans and celebrities are absolutely swooning over the power couple news.

Philanthropist and mindfulness teacher, Shelly Tygielski wrote, “I am here for this LOVE STORY!!!!!! 🔥❤️🙌 To bear witness to the growth and the beauty! So happy for you both I could cry from pure joy.”

Comedian Michael Yo commented, “This is EVERYTHING!”

Actor Frieda Pinto added, “❤️❤️ Love Chelsea in Love❤️❤️.”

"Woo Hoo IG offish!!" comedian Sarah Silverman quipped.

"Omg!!!! 😍😍 I love your love," pop star Demi Lovato commented.

Although their romance seems to be new, the pair have actually been friends for quite a while. Koy was a frequent panelist on Handler’s early 2000’s talk show, “Chelsea Lately.”

Fans took to social media speculating romance rumors about the two earlier this year, after a series of posts together on their respective pages. The two were also spotted at a Los Angeles Dodgers game back in August.

Koy and Handler take a selfie prior to a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 31, 2021 in Los Angeles. Michael Owens / Getty Images

Back in February, Koy even posted about Handler's birthday with a not-so-secret message:

"Happy Birthday @chelseahandler," he wrote. "love you."

Handler has long been open about her struggles to find true love. In her March 2020 cover story for Health, she said that she’s “always been judging people by things that are not reasonable to be judging them for."

Now, it seems she's found someone who truly makes her happy, telling her Instagram followers a week ago about how grateful she is to be finally in love.

Koy was previously married and shares a teenage son with his ex-wife, Angie King. His son, Joseph Herbert Jr., seems to have known Handler for much of his life. In February, Koy shared a picture of the two many years ago and joked they had the same haircut.

"#tbt when @chelseahandler and my son went to the same barber," he quipped.