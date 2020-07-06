Hollywood and Broadway stars mourn Nick Cordero's death: 'What a light'

The celebrity and Broadway worlds are mourning the loss of Nick Cordero, who died Sunday from coronavirus complications after he was diagnosed with the disease in April.

Social media has been filled with an outpouring of support from those grieving the death of the 41-year-old actor, who left behind wife Amanda Kloots and son Elvis, 1.

My heart is broken. I feel ill. Along with the entire Broadway community and the entire world, I mourn the loss of the incredible Nick Cordero and send my sincerest love and prayers to ⁦@amandakloots⁩ , Elvis & and entire family. RIP Nick. https://t.co/uBhjbrGfJE — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 6, 2020

"My heart is broken. I feel ill. Along with the entire Broadway community and the entire world, I mourn the loss of the incredible Nick Cordero and send my sincerest love and prayers to @amandakloots , Elvis & and entire family. RIP Nick,” “Frozen” star Josh Gad wrote.

Devastating. What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight. https://t.co/T3xfcAtw0E — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 6, 2020

“Devastating. What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight,” “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

RIP Nick Cordero 💔💔💔

Sending love to Amanda and Elvis — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) July 6, 2020

“RIP Nick Cordero Sending love to Amanda and Elvis,” Broadway veteran and Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters shared.

Sending love and deep condolences to the family of Nick Cordero. https://t.co/YliSarT4QL — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) July 6, 2020

“Sending love and deep condolences to the family of Nick Cordero,” wrote Ben Stiller, whose father, Jerry, passed away in May.

RIP Nick Cordero! My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard....so sorry for his little one. My heart is with you. May flights of angels.....❤❤❤🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/nRE3AmS0A2 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 6, 2020

“RIP Nick Cordero! My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard....so sorry for his little one. My heart is with you. May flights of angels.....,” Viola Davis wrote.

Incredibly sad news. Can we please do what we need to do as a country to fight this virus together? It doesn’t care how healthy you are. It doesn’t care if you want to go to Fire Island. It doesn’t care if you are tired of wearing a mask. Reign. It. In. https://t.co/sae9sLQYv1 — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) July 6, 2020

“Incredibly sad news. Can we please do what we need to do as a country to fight this virus together? It doesn’t care how healthy you are. It doesn’t care if you want to go to Fire Island. It doesn’t care if you are tired of wearing a mask. Reign. It. In,” former “Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson wrote.

I’m so shocked to see the news today that Nick has passed. My heart and soul goes out to Nick Cordero’s beautiful wife and family. Rest In Peace, Nick — Priscilla Presley (@Cilla_Presley) July 6, 2020

“I’m so shocked to see the news today that Nick has passed. My heart and soul goes out to Nick Cordero’s beautiful wife and family. Rest In Peace, Nick,” Priscilla Presley wrote.

"He was light. Kind and gentle. Talented and humble. Funny and friendly. The best laugh. Sending so much love to the love warrior @amandakloots and little Elvis, and an immense hug to any one who is feeling the loss of this giant heart. Rest In Peace dear Nick. We love you," wrote Sara Bareilles, who wrote the lyrics for the musical "Waitress," which featured Cordero.

I'm lucky enough to have never missed a Nick Cordero bway role. I got to see him as Dennis, Cheech, Earl, and Sonny, and I always loved seeing him on stage. For such gruff parts, he was in reality a sweet man, well-loved by his colleagues & certainly by his fam. Sad to hear. RIP. — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) July 6, 2020

"I'm lucky enough to have never missed a Nick Cordero bway role. I got to see him as Dennis, Cheech, Earl, and Sonny, and I always loved seeing him on stage. For such gruff parts, he was in reality a sweet man, well-loved by his colleagues & certainly by his fam. Sad to hear. RIP," Emmy-winning actor Darren Criss wrote.

My heart breaks. Rest In Peace Nick. Please everyone, be safe, take care of each other. What a loss...so devastating... https://t.co/ptoOnSb6k9 — Phillipa Soo (@Phillipasoo) July 6, 2020

"My heart breaks. Rest In Peace Nick. Please everyone, be safe, take care of each other. What a loss...so devastating...," wrote Phillipa Soo, who starred in the original production of "Hamilton."

I will miss you. You were a wonderful man. A wonderful husband. The happiest dad I knew. A good friend to me. My love & prayers go out to your family #NickCordero — james m. iglehart (@jamesmiglehart) July 6, 2020

"I will miss you. You were a wonderful man. A wonderful husband. The happiest dad I knew. A good friend to me. My love & prayers go out to your family," wrote James Iglehart, the Tony Award-winning star of "Aladdin."

Words can’t express the heartbreak clearly enough. He was one of the best. Everyone who knew him felt this way. This is such a profound loss. Rest In Peace, friend. We will miss you terribly. #NickCordero — Matt Doyle (@MattfDoyle) July 6, 2020

"Words can’t express the heartbreak clearly enough. He was one of the best. Everyone who knew him felt this way. This is such a profound loss. Rest In Peace, friend. We will miss you terribly," Tony winner Matt Doyle wrote.

"I’m not even sure what to say right now. Today @nickcordero1 lost his battle with covid. For everyone out there thinking this disease is harmless, it’s not," Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote in a lengthy Instagram tribute. "Nick leaves behind a beautiful wife @amandakloots and the most precious son, who just celebrated his first birthday without his father.

"Amanda, because of this horrible disease we can’t even hug you. But it’s important that you know, there is an army of people here, ready to support you in ANY and EVERY way possible. I wish you understood the inspiration that you have been to so many, and I hope that brings you even the smallest bit of comfort through all this. But none of this is fair. 'Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal.'”