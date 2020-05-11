Jerry Stiller, comedy legend and 'Seinfeld' veteran, dies at 92

Jerry Stiller, the comedic actor best remembered for his work on “Seinfeld,” has died, his son, Ben Stiller, said in a tweet Monday morning. He was 92.

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

Stiller played the highly volatile Frank Costanza on “Seinfeld,” the father of George Costanza, played by Jason Alexander.

Fans of the sitcom remember him for his temperamental nature that often rubbed George the wrong way, as well as his such accomplishments as creating a bra for men and the fictional holiday Festivus, in addition to coining the term "Serenity now!" in a bid to remain calm.

The recurring role netted Stiller an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in 1997.

Shortly after “Seinfeld” ended its run, he latched onto another popular series, playing Arthur Spooner, the father of Leah Remini’s character, Carrie, on the “The King of Queens,” a popular sitcom that, like "Seinfeld," ran for nine seasons.

He also teamed up with son Ben in the 2001 film "Zoolander," playing the title character's manager, Maury Ballstein.

While Stiller is remembered mostly for his small screen work in the ‘90s and 2000s, he was a comedy stalwart long before that.

In the 1950s, he and wife Anne Meara, who passed away in 2015, developed their own live act, Stiller & Meara, that enjoyed success appearing on a string of programs, including “The Ed Sullivan Show.”