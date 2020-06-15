'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' cast reunites to discuss their favorite memories

Sign up for our newsletter

This reunion is just what the doctor ordered!

The cast of "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" reunited on a Zoom call to reminisce about some of their favorite memories on set for Entertainment Weekly.

The show, which takes place in 1867, follows Dr. Michaela Quinn as she moves to Colorado Springs to set up her own medical practice. Jane Seymour, who played the title role, was joined on the call by Joe Lando (Byron Sully), William Shockley (Hank Lawson), Chad Allen (Matthew Cooper), Shawn Toovey (Brian Cooper), Alley Mills (Majorie Quinn), Frank Collison (Horace Bing), Henry Sanders (Robert E.), Jessica Bowman (Colleen Cooper), Jonelle Allen (Grace), Jason Adams (Preston Lodge) and creator Beth Sullivan.

Seymour, 69, shared a fun memory of having Johnny Cash, who guest starred as Kid Cole, on the set.

She recalled hanging out on set around "3 or 4 in the morning" with Cash's wife, June.

"She was eating her dinner off of china and with Georgian silver and she said, 'Honey I am just too old, too rich, too famous to be doing this,'" Seymour recalled. "And I said, 'Sadly, I'm not!'"

As the crew was working to fix something, Johnny Cash then took his prop guitar, went onto the set and started serenading the crew.

"They got a free concert from Johnny Cash!" Seymour said.

The cast of "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman," which ran from 1993 to 1998. Alamy

"Dr. Quinn" ran from 1993 to 1998, holding down a Saturday evening time slot at CBS.

Collison also reminisced about hilarious moments with Barbara Babcock, a character actress, who played Dorothy Jennings. When asked how she managed to look so put together and not perspire on set, she had the perfect zinger.

"She said, I just imagine myself nude on an iceberg!"