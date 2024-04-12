Caitlyn Jenner’s reaction to O.J. Simpson’s death has people calling her out for being hypocritical

Caitlyn Jenner's reaction to O.J. Simpson's death has some fans bringing up a fatal multi-car crash she was involved in nearly a decade ago.

After the family of Simpson shared news of his death on April 11, Jenner penned the following post on X: "Good Riddance #OJSimpson."

The 74-year-old’s comments seemed to reference Simpson’s tarnished reputation and the charges he faced for allegedly murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. He was later acquitted of the charges.

Many social media users were quick to suggest that Jenner's comment was somewhat hypocritical since a woman was killed in 2015 as a result of a chain-reaction car crash Jenner was a part of.

"You killed somebody too tho," one X user commented.

"Err, You might want to sit this one out!" another wrote.

Jenner later reacted to everyone's comments by sharing a new post on X.

"I know you all think it’s cute to compare a fatal car accident (with multiple vehicles involved) to a BRUTAL MURDER… But Remember…OJ said something to the effect of…I could kill her (Nicole) and get away with it bc I’m #OJSimpson," she wrote.

Social media users' reaction to Jenner’s follow-up poster were mixed, with some saying she was still responsible for someone's death.

“'With multiple vehicles involved' your vehicle was the cause of it and you still killed somebody and got away with it just like he did," one noted, before adding, "Be quiet."

"It’s not cute it’s facts you cant live in a glass house and throw stones," another commented.

Still, some social media users suggested that everyone was overreacting.

"How can you compare a car accident to a murder? Haters all of them..," one wrote.

Another encouraged everyone to settle down, commenting, "You are both awful. Glad we could settle that."

What happened during Caitlyn Jenner's 2015 car accident?

In February 2015, Jenner's car rear-ended a Lexus that then rear-ended another car in the multi-car crash, per NBC News. When the Lexus was pushed into the highway's southbound lane, it was struck head-on by another vehicle. The driver of the Lexus, a woman named Kim Howe, died in the accident.

A subsequent investigation found that Jenner was driving too fast for the traffic conditions.

However, she was never charged in the case. Per NBC News, prosecutors declined to charge the star with misdemeanor manslaughter for several reasons, including the fact that she didn't leave the scene and was driving with the flow of traffic.