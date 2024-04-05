Caitlin Clark reveals which athlete is on her lock screen — and he’s honored

Caitlin Clark’s phone’s lock screen is Olympic-level.

The 22-year-old point guard and all-time leading scorer in the history of college basketball revealed that she has a photo of Michael Phelps on the lock screen of her phone. The star player made the reveal in an interview posted to the NCAA March Madness Women’s Basketball X account April 3.

The video shows Clark and her fellow Iowa Hawkeye teammates sharing some behind-the-scenes details.

“This is Michael Phelps swimming ... in the Olympics. It’s pretty tough,” Clark said in the clip.

“Honored!!! This is so cool!” Phelps wrote in response and included a sunglasses “cool” emoji.

Fans were quick to hop into the comments section with their own reactions.

“The best I’ve ever seen is honored for inspiring the best I’ve ever seen!” one user replied.

“I’m guessing some of the reason is for your athletic greatness and some is for your mental health support. #Worthy,” another remarked.

One fan commented. “This is really kool! Caitlin does remind me of Michael Phelps just dominate period. We all have are heroes Michael is def. someone to look up too!”

Phelps, 38, is the most decorated Olympian of all time with 23 gold medals, three silver and two bronze.

In February, Clark became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I basketball history when she surpassed the division’s record for both men and women. By then, the player held the record for 3,685 career points.

In the April 3 clip posted by NCAA March Madness Women’s Basketball X, Clark went on to give some advice to young athletes.

"Don't get too focused when they're at a young age, whether in middle school or high school; like don't get solely focused on one sport; enjoy it goes fast," she said in her clip.

Clark will lead her team on the basketball court Friday, April 5, as they take on the University of Connecticut in the final four game of the NCAA's March Madness.