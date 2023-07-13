Who is Braxton Berrios? What to know about NFL pro seen with Alix Earle

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios caused a stir when they walked the red carpet together at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday.

The TikTok lifestyle influencer and NFL player have been rumored to be an item for a while now.

While they haven’t confirmed the romance rumors outright, Earle, 22, and Berrios, 27, looked cozy on the red carpet, posing with their arms around each other’s waists.

Earle is a recent University of Miami graduate who has amassed millions of followers on TikTok with her candid videos about her beauty routine and funny, relatable moments from her life.

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle walked the red carpet together at the 2023 ESPY Awards on July 12 in Hollywood. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Last month, her fans went into overdrive with theories about her love life when Earle shared a clip of herself hugging a man on her bed. While the man’s face wasn’t visible, many fans guessed the man was Berrios.

When one fan called the moment a “hard launch” of their rumored relationship, Earle clarified in the comments that she is not using any labels.

“We’re not even ‘dating’ but just hard for me to not share stuff w u guys hahahaha,” she wrote.

Here’s a closer look at Earle’s rumored boyfriend.

Who is Braxton Berrios?

Berrios is a wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins. His NFL career began when he was drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

He went on to play for the New York Jets for four seasons, before signing a one-year contract with the Dolphins in March 2023.

Before his NFL career, he played college football at the University of Miami.

He was a top student in college, graduating valedictorian from the University of Miami’s business school with a double major in entrepreneurship and finance, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“I have a competitive edge and I have a switch that just doesn’t go off,” Berrios told ESPN in 2021. “So when I sat in those classes, it was either you or me. You got the same test I got, you got the same quiz I got, you got the same projects — whatever — and I made sure when I turned mine in, I was going to beat you.”

Braxton Berrios and Sophia Culpo were previously in a relationship

Berrios was previously in a relationship with influencer and “The Culpo Sisters” star Sophia Culpo.

The pair split earlier this year. In April, 26-year-old Culpo addressed the breakup in her Instagram story.

“A lot of trust was broken,” the reality star wrote in her story, according to E! News. “But I have an amazing support system and I appreciate everyone’s love & support so so much.”

Berrios also appeared to address their split in a video posted to his Instagram story in June, seeming to counter online rumors that he had cheated on Culpo.

“I don’t want to start anything,” Berrios said, according to E! News. “I don’t want to fuel anything. I genuinely want all of this to be over and everybody to move on and do whatever makes them happy."

“It was a good relationship, it was a healthy one,” Berrios added. “And towards the end of it, we had conversations along the lines of we just weren’t working out. So when we split back in January, that’s why.”