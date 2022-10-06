Oliva Culpo and her sisters star in a new TLC series: ‘No filter, no boundaries’

TLC's latest reality show will give viewers an intimate look at the life of one of social media's most popular influencers.

Olivia Culpo who took home the titles of Miss USA and Miss Universe in 2012, stars in the new series "The Culpo Sisters" alongside her two sisters, Aurora and Sophia.

And from the looks of the trailer, the show is about to bring lots of family fun (and plenty of drama) when it premieres on TLC on Nov. 7. at 9 p.m ET/PT.

The two-minute trailer begins with Olivia, 30, recapping her rise to fame.

"Winning Miss Universe changed my life overnight. I went from being a small town girl from Rhode Island to L.A.," she says. "But my sisters couldn't stand to be away from me so they moved too."

Over the next few years, Olivia made a name for herself as an entrepreneur, fashionista and social media influencer.

But apparently, her parents aren't exactly sure what she does for a living.

"My parents have absolutely no idea what I do," she explains in the clip.

The trailer then pans to the 30-year-old's mother Susan and father Peter.

"They call Olivia an influencer, but we don't know 'cause we’re not influenced by it. Sorry," Susan says.

Olivia goes on to explain that her family is close — very close. In her words, they have "no boundaries." The middle of five children, Olivia has two brothers, too.

“There’s no filter and there’s no shortage of drama,” she says.

Aurora, the family's oldest sister, is described as someone who “always says what’s on her mind for better or worse” in a press release for the show and she is “known to be the family boss.” Sophia, the youngest sister, "considers herself to be the most zen as she shies away from confrontation and tries to play peacemaker."

The trailer shows the family indulging in lots of fun, but Olivia suddenly gets serious in one scene.

"I worry all the time about the future. I always thought by 30 I would be married, I’d have kids," she explains.

The star then talks about a rough breakup she went through.

"I was with somebody that did really horrible, horrible things. I was made to feel like a less than human in every sense of the word. I've never talked about it before," she says.

Olivia, Aurora and Sophia are clearly besties, but when Sophia suddenly decides to leave California and move to New York, her impending departure upsets her sisters.

"Don't leave!" Aurora says as she and Olivia drag their sister by the feet in one scene.

The series will follow the Culpo family's lives, careers, heartbreaks and more and episodes will stream on Discovery+ the same day as they air on TLC.