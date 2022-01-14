Olivia Culpo asked by airline to ‘put a blouse on’ before boarding flight

Olivia Culpo had to make an unexpected outfit change before she was allowed on her American Airlines flight this week.

The model, 29, was in the airport on her way to Cabo San Lucas with her sister Aurora when an airline employee suggested that her outfit — a black bralette, biker shorts and an oversized black cardigan — wasn't in line with the company's passenger dress code.

Frustrated by the experience, Aurora filmed an Instagram story that showed her sister's outfit and shared it with her followers.

"Look at her outfit. She looks cute, she looks appropriate, no? They call her up to the desk and tell her that she needs to put a blouse on, otherwise she can’t get on the plane," she explained. "Tell me that's not so f---ed up."

@oliviaculpo / Instagram

Later on in her Instagram story, Aurora showed footage of a fellow passenger who was wearing a somewhat similar outfit: a matching bralette, leggings and an oversized cardigan.

"See? But she looks beautiful and they don't care. But (Olivia) has to cover up," Aurora said.

The passenger couldn't help but agree that it seemed like a double standard.

"My (breasts) are out," she said, noting that her cleavage was more exposed than Olivia's was. "That's weird."

Culpo shared her sister’s Instagram story on her own account and asked her followers if they thought there was something wrong with her outfit.

"Oh no I’m confused lol. Is this inappropriate/offensive?" she wrote.

She also shared the footage of her fellow passenger supporting her outfit and captioned the post, "New best friend had my back."

TODAY reached out to American Airlines for comment and received the following statement via email.

"A member of our team has reached out to the customer to learn more about their experience," a spokesperson shared.

Culpo is hardly the first passenger to be asked to cover up before boarding a flight. In 2020, a Southwest Airlines employee asked a 22-year-old from Chicago to put a sweater on after the crew saw her outfit: a bralette, maxi skirt and sneakers.

The previous year, American Airlines made headlines when a woman said she was briefly removed from a flight because of her outfit.

In 2019, Thomas Cook Airlines apologized to a passenger who was told that her outfit was “inappropriate.”