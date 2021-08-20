Braunwyn Windham-Burke calls out body-shamer who told her to wear 1-piece swimsuit

Braunwyn Windham-Burke has been sharing messages about self-love and body acceptance, so when one person left a body shaming comment on her bikini photo, the former "Real Housewives" star clapped back.

"I came here looking for answers, and I found them. Can’t wait to share them with you all so soon #newbeginnings #lifebeginsat43 #onedayatatime #kauai #islandgirl #naturegirl" the mother of seven wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her wearing a pink bikini in Hawaii.

While many people left positive comments, one follower responded with a rude message.

"I hope one of those answers was telling you it's time to go to a 1 piece," they wrote.

Windham-Burke pinned the comment on her page so "everyone can see" and told the person to "refer to my last reel!"

In that reel, which was posted earlier this week, Burke's son was playing with her stomach.

"I love my 'squishy belly'- it reminds me that my body has made SEVEN beautiful children. What part of your body have you grown to love?" she wrote.

The video included affirmations, including: "I'm strong!" Another message said, "I love my body, and I take care of it."

Fans praised Windham-Burke for keeping it real on social media.

"At last a woman who posts a real pic with no filter. You look amazing," one fan wrote.

"Bravo to u!!! Thx for posting real pics so women and girls see what I real body looks like and not a photo shopped pic," another person added.

Windham-Burke has also used her social media platform to share about her sobriety.

"Sobriety has made me a better mom. There are hard moments all the time, but at least I’m dealing with them sober," she wrote in July. "I am a good mom. I know that, and my children are living proof."