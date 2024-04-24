5 books to read after "The Husbands," according to author Holly Gramazio

Author Holly Gramazio stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to share more about her debut novel "The Husbands."

The novel, chosen as Read with Jenna's April 2024 book club read, follows protagonist Lauren after she finds herself in a magical scenario. She arrives home from a bachelorette party to be greeted by her husband, who she has no recollection of marrying. Every time her husband goes up to the attic, a new one walks down the stairs.

Gramazio previously told TODAY.com that the book was partly inspired by her friends' experiences with online dating apps “and the sense of weariness they’re feeling at swiping through this endless spell of faces, again and again.”

Read on for five more books to read if you loved "The Husbands."

"The Centre" follows Anisa, a Pakistani woman living in London, as she navigates her 30s. Her boyfriend tells her about The Centre, a secret language school that guarantees proficiency in any language in just 10 days.

An employee at a PR firm in New York accidentally has his consciousness uploaded into his company's Slack in this hilarious commentary on the virtual workplace. "Several People Are Typing" follows Gerald as he begs his coworkers to help him escape his new reality, one everyone can only assume is an intricate joke to take advantage of his job's work from home policy.

"The Rachel Incident" explores a series of messy relationships. Told in hindsight ten years after marrying and settling down, Rachel tells the story of how she met best friend James and their shared infatuation with one of her professors.

If you could start your life over on a new planet, would you? Author Luiza Sauma explores that concept in "Everything You Ever Wanted." When Iris learns about a program called Life on Nyx, an opportunity to leave the monotony of everyday life and start fresh, she's intrigued. The catch? Once you leave, you can never return.

Rebecca Reilly's debut novel alternates narration between two sisters in their 20s, Greta and Valdin, as they navigate crushes, family relationships and careers.