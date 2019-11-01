We're hoping this isn't just a bunch of hocus pocus!

Last week, news broke just in time for Halloween that a new "Hocus Pocus" film is in the works for Disney+. What was unclear was whether the film's original stars — Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy — will have any involvement with the project.

"Oh my goodness me. Oh I hope they get to me before I'm a corpse," Midler told "Entertainment Tonight" Thursday night at Hulaween, a fundraiser for her organization New York Restoration Project. "We wanna fly again. I hope Disney+ is a big success and I hope we get to do it, because (Winifred) is of course one of my favorite characters."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: Actress Kathy Najimy (L) and actress/singer Bette Midler attend Bette Midler's 2019 Hulaween at New York Hilton Midtown on October 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage) Jim Spellman / WireImage

"I mean she's, in the zeitgeist," Midler, who dressed as Mae West at the annual happening. explained. "I have met people — I've met grownup people, like 40-year-olds, 50-year-olds — who say, 'Oh I remember that! "Hocus Pocus"! I was brought up on that.' It's so mortifying 'cause I still look 35."

On whether or not she'll actually be in it, Midler said: "I can't wait to read the script. We're gonna see what happens."

The 73-year-old actress and singer also shared that when she and her Sanderson sisters get together, they always chat and “laugh” about their fond memories from the film

"We actually talk about it whenever we see each other," Midler shared. "We laugh, we say, 'Oh, wouldn't it be great if?' Because all of us had pretty much the same experience on it."

Najimy was also there on Thursday night, opening up to "Entertainment Tonight" as well about her hopes for the iteration coming to Disney+, and the reality of the three of them actually being able to do it together.

"I heard about it online the same time as (everyone else)," Najimy revealed. "But here's the honest answer: Sarah and Bette and I all have a million projects and things that we're into, so I don't know if they're gonna offer us (roles). I don't know if the worlds are going to collide so that we could all three do it at the same time."

"But I'm happy that it's happening, because the fans are really rabid and they really want it," she added. "(And) if we're not all available to star in it, I think it would be so great to do a cameo. I think that'd be really fun."

Parker wasn't present on Thursday night, but made her thoughts known another way: via social media.

The "Sex and the City" star took to Instagram, sharing an image of herself with her "Hocus Pocus" co-stars during the film's “I Put a Spell on You” musical number.

To one fan who commented about the prospects of a sequel, Parker responded: “We have all said yes. Now we wait."

We're waiting, too!