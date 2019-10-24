It's almost Halloween, and what more frighteningly wonderful way to celebrate than with the news that Disney Plus is developing a sequel to 1993's "Hocus Pocus"?

TODAY has confirmed that the streaming service has hired writers to revisit the witchy comedy, which didn't originally do well in theaters but has since become something of a cult favorite. (We just learned this month that the "Friends" fountain was also in the film!)

Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker cast a spell in 1993's "Hocus Pocus." (C)Buena Vista Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Variety reported the news on Wednesday, revealing that Jen D'Angelo ("Workaholics") will write the script, but that's about all we know. It's unclear whether the film's original stars, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, will have any involvement with the project. Originally, they starred as sisters who were cursed in 1693 in Salem, Massachusetts — and then resurrected 300 years later by a young man whose family relocated to Salem from Los Angeles.

But getting used to the 20th century isn't so easy, and they're not all that thrilled that Halloween is a — gasp! — holiday.

Life's a witch with these ladies! Pictured from l.: Najimy, Parker, Thora Birch and Midler. (C)Buena Vista Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

According to Variety, Disney is hoping that the actresses will get involved with the new iteration, and we sense that the spell the movie cast might still be working. In 2016, Midler told TODAY, "I'm flawless in that movie."

And last year, for the film's 25th anniversary, Parker told Entertainment Weekly, "I don't think any of us who were making it at the time thought 'Hocus Pocus' would have such a long life. People tell me all the time they grew up watching it, and that they still watch it. I think it's wonderful."