'Bachelorette' stars team up to pass rose to Clare Crawley in fun video

It's Clare Crawley's turn to find love!

Former "Bachelorette" stars teamed up for a fun video to "pass the rose" to each season's lead until it ultimately reached Crawley, whose season premieres Tuesday night.

Trista Sutter, the first "Bachelorette" star, who tied the knot with her winner, Ryan Sutter, in 2003, kicked off the video looking glamorous and surrounded by roses before the next shot showed her sitting on the couch with an injured foot, drinking wine and chatting with her two kids.

"Reality TV vs reality in a pandemic," she wrote on Instagram.

The video was shot a few months ago and provided some lockdown fun for the Bachelorettes.

"It took awhile for it to feel right to post, but today couldn’t be more perfect as we officially pass the torch (or roses, if you will) and welcome @clarecrawley to our girl gang on her premiere night!" Sutter wrote. "Love these ladies and hope you all love our video."

In four minutes, the Bachelorettes each take turns dressing up in evening gowns and playing with a rose before the next shot shows what they've been up to in lockdown.

Ali Fedotowsky Manno and her kids looked adorable banging on pots and pans, while Desiree Siegfried gave a look plenty of parents can relate to as she sat on the floor and played with her sons.

Clare Crawley's season of "The Bachelorette" premieres Tuesday. ABC

The Bachelorettes who don't have kids seemed to also be living it up in quarantine. Rachel Lindsay showed where she podcasts "Bachelor Happy Hour" in her closet, while current "Dancing With the Stars" contestant Kaitlyn Bristowe played with her dogs and enjoyed a big glass of wine.

The video ends with Clare at home with her dogs, catching a rose. The final part shows her wearing a black evening gown, sitting on her couch and checking her watch, just waiting for her season to start.

Filming was initially scheduled to start in March, but was delayed due to concerns about COVID-19. Crawley's entire season ended up being filmed at a resort in southern California to keep everyone safe, instead of traveling somewhere new each week with the remaining suitors.

The season is already being called "unprecedented."

In previews for the show, host Chris Harrison can be heard saying, "Congratulations, you've just blown up 'The Bachelorette'"

Fans will have to tune in to season 16 to find out what he means!