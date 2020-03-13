'The Bachelorette' filming postponed due to coronavirus concerns

Clare Crawley's season of "The Bachelorette," which was scheduled to begin filming Friday, has been postponed due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The production delay was announced by Warner Bros. Television Group, which said it is "halting production on some of our 70-plus series and pilots currently filming or about to begin." "The Bachelorette" is one of the production company's franchises.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any of our productions, but the health and safety of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority," said a statement from Warner Bros. "During this time, we will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control as well as local officials and public health professionals in each city where our productions are based."

Mike Fleiss, creator of "The Bachelor," retweeted an article Friday that confirmed the suspension.

Earlier this week, host Chris Harrison said the coronavirus is "100% affecting" planning for Crawley's season. The show typically starts at the famous "Bachelor" mansion in the Los Angeles area, with the remaining contestants then traveling to a new destination each week.

"I mean, Clare’s season is about to get under production and we’ve already nixed all international travel. Clearly, you can’t. We’re going to keep it domestic. We might even have to keep it in Los Angeles when it’s all said and done. Who knows?" Harrison told People on Wednesday.

“Everything is changing by the hour with this, not even by the day,” he added. “And so we just have to react, keeping everybody safe."

It's unclear if the production delay will affect the premiere date of "The Bachelorette," which is currently scheduled for Monday, May 18.