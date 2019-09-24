Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid have been romantically linked for nearly two months, but according to him, they're just "keeping it friendly."

The former "Bachelorette" star told "Entertainment Tonight" in a new interview that he and Hadid are "just friends."

"I mean ... that's just where we're at," Cameron said. "Our relationship doesn't need to be public. She's good people, she's an amazing person and we're just keeping it friendly."

Cameron says he's "just friends" with Hadid. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Rumors of a Cameron-Hadid relationship began not long after the "Bachelorette" runner-up appeared on the show's season finale with Hannah Brown. After sharing the news that she'd broken up with her fiancé, Jed Wyatt, she asked Cameron out for a drink.

While Cameron spent time in Los Angeles with Brown, he was spotted days later in New York City with Hadid. They have since been photographed together several times.

While things did not progress between Brown and Cameron, he complimented her on Twitter earlier this month, saying he is "grateful" for the relationship they had.

She empowers women and created so much conversation on how women should be treated. I am grateful for our time together and all that I learned from her. Made a joke about “clarity” because that was such a hot topic from the show. Will always support HB and her family https://t.co/Nc5eTujfCK — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) September 4, 2019

But after spending so much time in front of the "Bachelorette" cameras, Cameron now wishes to keep his dating life private.

"I'm at the point where I don't really want to talk about my relationships. I've dated publicly, so ... I'm trying to date privately and I'm not in love with anybody right now," he told "Entertainment Tonight." "I'm in love with myself."